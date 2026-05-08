Much has been made about the Houston Rockets’ coaching staff, ever since Houston’s disappointing postseason defeat against the Los Angeles Lakers. The staff has lacked an offensive mind, which isn’t exactly surprising, since Rockets coach Ime Udoka is more of a defensive-centered coach.

Most coaches are stellar on one side of the floor, and lacking on the other end. Each of the Rockets past two coaches before Udoka were offensive leaning and didn’t fare as well on the defensive end. In fact, Mike D’Antoni, the Rockets’ most-winningest coach in franchise history, was one of the league’s greatest offensive minds ever.

But he struggled on the defensive end, prompting him to hire Jeff Bzdelik, a standout defensive assistant. Udoka would be wise to follow suit and add an offensive-centered assistant coach to his staff. However, during his most recent exit interview, in which he sat alongside Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone, he stated that he wasn’t going to be making any changes to his staff, which drew the ire of many within the Rockets community.

Udoka may be forced to make a change, however, depending on what happens with assistant coach Royal Ivey, who has been garnering head coaching interest in league circles over the last several seasons. Ivey was viewed as a potential candidate for the Phoenix Suns’ vacancy last offseason and even landed an interview, but the Suns ultimately hired Jordan Ott.

Ivey’s name has come up once again, this time in regards to the Portland Trail Blazers’ head coaching position. According to Bill Oram of The Oregonian, Blazers owner Tom Dundon could turn to first-time head coaching candidates to fill Portland’s vacancy, in an attempt to reduce costs.

Ivey’s name has come up. Oram explained.

“About those rumors… Some say Dundon, whose group is paying $4.25 billion for the franchise, wants to pay in the range of $1 million a year, about a quarter of the market rate. That he’s targeting college coaches and former players — like Denver’s Jared Dudley or Houston’s Royal Ivey — because they might be more likely to accept less money.”

Former Rockets assistant coach Tiago Splitter was Portland’s head coach this past season, albeit on an interim basis, in light of Chauncey Billups’ absence from the team, due to a federal gambling case. Ivey certainly deserves a head coaching opportunity, as he’s been an assistant coach for 10 years.

But not solely based on the grounds of being a lower-cost candidate. We also shouldn’t assume that he’d take significantly less than what the market entails. Especially as a rising assistant.

The Blazers are also a up-and-coming team, with a young core headlined by All-Star Deni Avdija, in addition to Donovan Clingan, Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson. They shouldn’t exactly limit their options for such an important position.