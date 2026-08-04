Last month, LeBron James made the decision to join a Philadelphia 76ers core featuring Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe. With the five players combining for 120.8 points per game last season, social media continues dubbing Philadelphia’s new lineup as a superteam.

Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant joined the online chatter, commenting on an Instagram user’s post about how the 2026-27 76ers team stacks up against the historic 2017 Golden State Warriors.

"Ain’t close lmao. Joel, MVP recently. Jaylen brown, recent finals MVP, Tyrese Maxey, all-star the last 3 years. We all know what bron does. Klay Thompson, never a MVP candidate in nothing, 22ppg. Draymond, 14ppg 7 rebounds 6 assist, Steph a MVP just like Joel was. I don't get how the warriors team is better on paper”

Durant controversially signed with the Warriors in 2016, after Golden State had finished a record-setting 73-win regular-season run. He then won two consecutive NBA championships, being named the NBA Finals MVP in both series.

Klay Thompson didn’t appreciate KD’s comment on Instagram 👀



“Aye man, u good?” pic.twitter.com/K0Zu33lIba — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 4, 2026

Klay Thompson’s Response

Aside from Durant suggesting that the 76ers may be stronger than the league’s most recent dynasty, the 16-time All-Star stated that former Warriors teammate Klay Thompson was never considered an MVP candidate.

On his official Instagram account, Thompson posted a response to Durant’s comment.

“Aye man u good? What u using my full government [name] for?”

Thompson’s career highlights include four NBA championships, five All-Star selections, and three All-NBA Third Team selections. Known for his deep-range ability, he holds the NBA record for the most three-point shots made in a regular-season game.

While Thompson has never been considered a franchise star, playing his prime years alongside two-time MVP Stephen Curry and Durant, he finished 10th in MVP voting during the 2014-15 season. He was then named an All-Star for all three seasons during which Durant was a member of the Warriors.

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It seems that Thompson’s playful response can be interpreted as no more than joking banter between two former teammates. There have been no reported hard feelings between Thompson and Durant since the 37-year-old’s departure from Golden State in 2019.

While the dust from free agency has started to settle, there are still front office decisions to be made before the start of next season. Durant is preparing for his second year with the Rockets, but rumors continue to circulate about whether Thompson will continue his career with the Dallas Mavericks. The Heat -- a team that has tried to trade for Durant several times -- are one of the teams reportedly interested in Thompson's services.

Meanwhile, Durant continues to stay in the news cycle, even in the NBA's slowest month.