What Klay Thompson Would Bring to the New-Look Miami Heat

The questions surrounding Klay Thompson and the Miami Heat were never about whether the theoretical interest makes basketball sense. It has always been about whether Miami can acquire him at a price that preserves the reasons that make the partnership appealing.

Thompson remains under contract with Dallas for $17.46 million in 2026-27. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Miami has made the 36-year-old one of its top priorities, with several other contenders monitoring the situation . The Mavericks, according to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, have preferred exploring trades to letting Thompson leave through a buyout. Thompson also had not formally requested a buyout as of early August.

That creates a stalemate. Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald identified Nikola Jovic, Davion Mitchell, and Bobby Portis as the Heat players whose salaries could match Thompson’s in a straightforward one-for-one trade. Moving any of them would subtract a useful piece from a roster already thinned by the Giannis Antetokounmpo deal which saw the departure of an All-Star in Tyler Herro, Sixth Man of the Year Candidate in Jaime Jaquez Jr.,, and two promising first-round selections in Kel’el Ware and Kasparas Jakucionis.

A multi-team trade could produce other possibilities, but Miami’s cleanest path is to wait: Thompson could return part of his Dallas salary in a buyout, then recover some of it through the Heat’s remaining midlevel exception, which no longer is reserved for the Philadelphia-bound LeBron James.

Dallas, however, has little reason to rush. It can keep an expiring contract, continue searching for value, and revisit the matter closer to the trade deadline. If they do lose Thompson, it makes sense for them to want some kind of return to keep building around reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg.

The basketball conversation begins with what Thompson still does at an effective level. In a season filled with career lows, he made 202 three-pointers and shot 38.3% from deep on 7.6 attempts per game. He did that in only 21.7 minutes per night, a rate of approximately 12.6 three-point attempts per 36 minutes. Nearly three-quarters of his field-goal attempts came from behind the arc, while his 188 threes as a reserve ranked second in the league —behind new Heat guard Tim Hardaway Jr.

That volume matters as much as the percentage. Defenses do not treat Thompson like your every day shooter. His release remains fast enough to punish a momentary lapse, and his history forces defenders to trail him around screens, top-lock his routes, and remain connected when the ball is elsewhere. The resulting gravity does not appear in a box score, but it can widen a driving lane before Thompson ever touches the ball.

Few players could benefit more from that space than Antetokounmpo, the two-time MVP. Giannis shot 62.4% from the field despite an injury-riddled last season and remains one of basketball’s most destructive paint attackers who can draw multiple defenders.

Thompson stationed on the weak-side wing would make it more dangerous to send an early helper. Used as a screener for Giannis, he could create a different dilemma: switch a smaller defender onto Antetokounmpo, show two defenders toward the ball, or risk Thompson popping into daylight.

There is also a natural connection with Bam Adebayo. Miami has long used Adebayo as a dribble-handoff hub, where his screening, passing, and short-roll decision-making can organize possessions without a conventional pick-and-roll.

Thompson’s ability to sprint into a handoff, curl into the lane or back-cut an overplaying defender would give Erik Spoelstra several branches from the same action. Put Giannis along the baseline and Andrew Wiggins in the opposite corner, and one Thompson-Adebayo exchange could shift all five defenders into a precarious situation.

The fit extends to transition. Miami led the NBA in pace last season and generated 120.9 points per game, although its 12th-ranked offensive rating and 18th-ranked effective field-goal percentage showed that speed did not always become an efficient half-court offense.

Giannis can ignite the break as either rebounder or ballhandler. Thompson does not need to outrun everyone; he can fill a wing or trail the play, forcing a defender to choose between protecting the rim and locating a shooter several feet behind the ball. The same theory applies to Bam Adebayo, who can lead bust-out dribble situations.

Miami has already accumulated shooting. Wiggins made a career-best 41.4% of his threes last season, Portis shot 45.6%, Hardaway hit 40.7%, and Simone Fontecchio finished at 37.5%. But percentages alone do not make shooters interchangeable. Thompson’s movement and willingness to fire through small windows can manipulate a defense differently from a stationary spacer.

The franchise has used a comparable late-career specialist before. Ray Allen was 37 when he joined a Miami core built around LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in 2012. His workload decreased, but his shooting remained capable of changing a championship—the clearest example being his season-saving three in Game 6 of the 2013 Finals .

Jun 19, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) speaks during the Golden State Warriors 2015 championship celebration at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The parallel is imperfect, but the intended result would be similar: fewer responsibilities, maximum value from one enduring skill, and an ideal fit next to franchise cornerstones.

Thompson averaged 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while posting a 54.1% true-shooting mark. He attempted only 0.7 free throws per game. His 39.3% overall shooting reflected how little pressure he created at the rim and how dependent his efficiency had become on three-point variance. He can finish a possession, but he is no longer the player Miami should ask to repeatedly rescue one.

That distinction is important in the aftermath of the Heat trading Tyler Herro and watching Norman Powell leave for Chicago. Thompson would replace shooting volume, not their pull-up creation, pick-and-roll savvy, or ability to manufacture late-clock attempts. Hardaway already fills a similar bench role, and playing both together could produce explosive spacing but giving opposing guards two veterans to attack.

In his prime, Thompson absorbed the most difficult perimeter assignment while Stephen Curry drove Golden State’s offense.

The torn ACL and Achilles injuries, age, and accumulated mileage have reduced his lateral recovery. He still has the size and strength to hold up against some wings, communicate within a scheme, and rarely looks lost away from the ball. He should not be expected to chase the East’s quickest guards for an entire series.

Mitchell, Wiggins, Giannis and Adebayo could shelter him better than most supporting casts, but doing so would shape Spoelstra’s closing combinations.

September 26, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) addresses the media in a press conference during media day at the Warriors Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Postseason experience and production

Thompson has averaged 19.2 points and shot 40.5% from three across 158 playoff games. His epic 41 points and then-playoff-record 11 threes saved Golden State from elimination against Oklahoma City in the 2016 Western Conference finals.

Two years later, he scored 35 with nine threes as the Warriors erased a 17-point deficit against Houston in another elimination Game 6. He had 30 points on 8-of-12 shooting before tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 Finals. After returning from two lost seasons, he made eight threes in closeout wins over Memphis and Dallas during the Warriors’ 2022 championship run.

There have also been some duds. Thompson scored eight points on 3-of-19 shooting when the Lakers eliminated Golden State in 2023, then went scoreless on 0-of-10 shooting in the Warriors’ 2024 play-in loss to Sacramento, his final game with the franchise. The same shot profile that can overturn a playoff game can leave little alternative production when the jumper disappears.

If something materializes, Miami would be acquiring a lower-minute specialist whose remaining signature skill could still alter how a defense guards Antetokounmpo and Adebayo. Whether that is enough depends on the route of acquisition, the role Thompson accepts, and how often his shooting can outweigh everything Miami would have to cover around it.