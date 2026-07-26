Kevin Durant Defends LeBron James’ Latest Decision in Online Debate

On Friday, LeBron James made his decision to sign a veteran-minimum contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. James joins a projected starting lineup of Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid.

With the five players combining for 120.8 points per game last season, the 76ers are clear championship favorites coming out of the Eastern Conference. Consequently, the four-time NBA champion is facing criticism for making another controversial free agency decision.

James has experienced championship success as a member of the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile, Basketball Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant both spent the majority of their NBA playing careers representing one team.

On his official Threads account, Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant responded to an online user who questioned him, “don’t real GOAT stick around and build dynasty’s”.

“Who cares, they all played 15+ years and gave everything to the culture of sports and (explicit), the world itself. All the other (explicit) is noise to me. I get why u look at it that way, you’re spectator but when u live it, u see (explicit) different.”

Power to the Players

As the NBA continues to grow as a business, it is becoming more common for star players to form superteams. Alongside James, Durant is one of the best examples of this mindset.

Durant infamously signed with the Golden State Warriors during the summer of 2016. Led by then-MVP Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, the Warriors were coming off a record-breaking 72-9 regular-season run.

Securing Golden State’s status as a dynasty, Durant went on to win two NBA championships in his three-year stint with the franchise. He was named the NBA Finals MVP in both series.

Although considered relatively unsuccessful cores, Durant later formed a formidable trio with Kyrie Irving and James Harden on the Brooklyn Nets and with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal on the Phoenix Suns.

While the formation of superteams is often looked down upon by fans, it is a testament to the strength of the strongest negotiators in a team sport. It is ultimately the responsibility of NBA front offices to pitch themselves as the best destinations during free agency, rather than expecting players to stay in a situation that no longer fits their professional vision.

In the present day, the 37-year-old Durant is now serving as the de facto leader of a promising Rockets team. While Houston’s front office hasn’t made any drastic changes to its roster, the results of this offseason have worked in the franchise’s favor.