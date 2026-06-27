Rockets' Summer League Schedule is Released

The NBA's offseason is rounding into shape. The 2026 NBA Draft is officially in the books.

Both days of it are complete. Although many NBA fans have voiced their displeasures about the league adopting a two-day format -- an attempt by the league to maximize on the viewership snf attention of the event, during a relatively dormant and quiet time of the year.

The Houston Rockets were one of the more active teams during the draft, in totality. Which seems a bit surprising to say, as the Rockets were inactive during the opening round of the draft on Tuesday.

However, the Rockets' front office made multiple trades during the second round, including trading up to select Bruce Thornton, which worked out because the team was able to sign Quadir Copeland to a two-way deal after the draft was complete.

Both players figure to play for the Rockets' Summer League ball club. As will former Purdue big man Oscar Cluff.

Which is a good Big Three. Especially at the Summer League level.

On Friday, the Rockets released their full 2026 Summer League schedule, which is outlined below.

Rockets Release Full Schedule for July's Summer League in Las Vegas

The Rockets' first Summer League game will take effect on July 10th and will be against the Denver Nuggets. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN 2 and will start tip off at 5:30 PM.

The Rockets' second Summer League game will take effect on July 11th and will be against the Toronto Raptors. The game will be broadcasted on Amazon Prime and will start tip off at 8:30 PM.

The Rockets' third Summer League game will take effect on July 14th and will be against the Philadelphia 76ers. The game will be broadcasted on Amazon Prime and will start tip off at 3 PM.

The Rockets' final Summer League game will take effect on July 16th and will be against the Brooklyn Nets. The game will be broadcasted on ESPNU and will start tip off at 3:30.

The Rockets' last few Summer League ball clubs underwhelmed immensely. However, the 2023-24 Summer League ball club was an exciting one to watch.

Jabari Smith Jr., who was coming off of his rookie season, led the league in scoring with 35.5 points, while also averaging seven rebounds and four assists. Tari Eason, who was also coming off his rookie season, averaged 23 points, 9.5 rebounds and four assists.

Cam Whitmore also won the MVP that season, which was prior to his rookie season. We'll see if this year's Summer League roster is able to compete.