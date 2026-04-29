Rockets vs. Lakers: Two Things to Watch in Game 5

Sunday was supposed to be the Houston Rockets' funeral, but they managed to grab their first win of the NBA playoffs in impressive fashion, dominating the Los Angeles Lakers in a 115-96 victory. Heading into Game 5, they have some momentum, even without Kevin Durant (ankle), who is unlikely to play tonight.

The Rockets woke up and played to their strengths in Game 4, going all in on defense and pushing the pace for easy points on the other end of the floor. If they can build upon that and force a Game 6, the series will completely shift in their favor. But it won't be easy.

Los Angeles is reportedly optimistic for an Austin Reaves (oblique) return tonight, which would add serious firepower to JJ Redick's offense. Reaves and Luka Dončić (hamstring) have both been sidelined since April 2, combining to average 56.8 points per game in the regular season.

Ahead of what could be the final contest of the series, here are two things to look out for in Game 5:

Turnovers

Houston's defense was otherworldly on Sunday, especially when considering how hot the Lakers' offense was in the first three games. The Rockets forced 23 turnovers, nine of which belonged to LeBron James. They notched 17 steals, four blocks, 23 fastbreak points and 30 points off giveaways.

James and Marcus Smart have been the primary initiators for Los Angeles with Dončić out, so it actually shares a similar hole to Houston: the lack of a true point guard. For the Lakers, that weakness has been to a much lesser degree with James being an all-around star.

Keep an eye on the turnover battle, because as pristine as the Rockets were defensively in Game 4, their turnover problem has been much worse, spanning the entirety of the 2025-26 season. Both are in the bottom six in turnover percentage among playoff teams (Houston 10th, Los Angeles 16th).

Who Will Step Up for the Lakers?

Reaves' return would be huge for the offense, but he hasn't played in a game in nearly four weeks. As much as he would draw attention, he could very well be rusty tonight. The big question is who will step up to close out Houston.

Luke Kennard was the hero of Game 1, dropping 27 points, while Marcus Smart's 21 points and 10 assists gave the Lakers a 3-0 lead in Game 3.

James has been masterful outside of Game 4, averaging 21.5 points, 8.8 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals this series. Take away Sunday's contest, and those numbers jump to 25.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists and two steals.

Will The King give us another vintage performance to close out the Rockets, or will Los Angeles once again lack a true go-to guy, allowing Houston to steal another game? It isn't just on James; the Lakers need a leading scorer, but the supplementary stars will have to step up as the Rockets' young core did in Game 4.