Game 4 Turnaround: Rockets’ Defense Sparks Hope for Comeback vs. Lakers

Credit to the Houston Rockets, they responded after going down 3-0 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Game 4 was supposed to be their funeral, but the Rockets flipped the script for 48 minutes and dominated the Lakers, winning 115-96. They led by as many as 28 points on Sunday.

Without Kevin Durant (ankle), Houston's offense has looked even uglier than it did when he was healthy. Turnovers and a lack of shooting have been the biggest problems all season long, and it was a big reason why Los Angeles built this series lead in the first place.

The story of the first round has been the Lakers' supplementary players getting hot, while the Rockets have been ice cold. Los Angeles ranks first among playoff teams in true shooting (61.5%), while Houston is dead last (51.3%).

But Game 4 saw the Rockets go all in on their biggest strength in the pre-Kevin Durant era. Without the 37-year-old sniper, they lack any go-to scorer, so why not double down on the other side of the ball? It worked.

Houston forced 23 turnovers, nine of which belonged to LeBron James, who shot 2-for-9 from the field with just 10 points. The Lakers' top performer was Deandre Ayton, who put up a solid 19 points and 10 rebounds. However, when you shut down the rest of the team, that doesn't really matter.

Los Angeles' 23 giveaways resulted in an extra 30 points for the home team. The Rockets were playing much faster with 23 fastbreak points and a 93.50 pace, a step up from the series average of 92.95.

It's not much on the surface, but the Lakers were trying to slow the game down and control it, while Houston played the role of the disruptor. 17 steals (13 between the starters) and four blocks helped the team finish with a 103.2 defensive rating. For context, its regular-season rating was 112.1.

Without Luka Dončić (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique), Los Angeles has to rely on pure shot-making and overall creation from James, Luke Kennard and Marcus Smart. That should be all the reason for the Rockets to go all-in on defense.

Whether or not Durant returns this series, Houston's keys to a comeback have to be a fast-paced, defensive-oriented system. Don't slow the offense, because the half-court sets aren't working. It won't look pretty, but it's what worked in Game 4's blowout victory.