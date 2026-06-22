Royal Ivey to Return to Rockets Following Mavericks Coaching Hire

The Houston Rockets entered the offseason with ambitions of retaining their coaching staff. Rockets coach Ime Udoka took the podium following Houston's early first-round postseason exit to the Los Angeles Lakers and fielded questions alongside Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone.

Udoka was asked about his plans for the coaching staff, specifically regarding whether there would be any new additions to the staff for the following 2026-27 NBA season. Udoka stated that his current group of assistant coaches would be back in the fold once more.

Easier said than done, of course, as respective ball clubs and organizations are always looking for a rising, up and coming assistant. Especially coming from a team that completed a successful rebuild.

And especially coming from organizations that underwent a recent turnaround. Rockets lead assistant Royal Ivey was linked to two head coaching vacancies around the league, albeit both in the Western Conference: the Portland Trail Blazers and the Dallas Mavericks. Ivey ultimately never interviewed for the Blazers coaching vacancy, however he did interview for the Mavericks job.

And Ivey was still a finalist in recent weeks. And days, even. However, the Mavericks announced their hire on Monday, which is former Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May.

May has less NBA coaching experience than Ivey, as he's never been an assistant coach at the NBA level. However, he just won a national championship with the Wolverines, in a 69-63 defeat over the University of Connecticut.

May served as an assistant head coach at the college level from 2005 through 2018, before taking his first head coaching gig with Florida Atlantic, where he remaining until taking the Michigan job in 2024.

As for the Rockets, they'll retain Ivey for his fourth season with the franchise. Ivey has clearly been on the radar around the league, as he interviewed with the Phoenix Suns last offseason, prior to the hiring of Jordan Ott.

Ivey was also in consideration for the Charlotte Hornets' coaching position, before Charles Lee was hired in 2024. Ivey has ascended as a coaching prospect due to his work with South Sudan, as he helped them qualify for the 2023 World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sudan became the youngest nation to qualify for both under Ivey's guidance. Furthermore, Sudan nabbed an early round victory in the Olympics over Puerto Rico, which was also a first for the country.

It seems safe to say that Ivey will be a head coach in the near future. But at least for the 2026-27 season, the Rockets will have him back on the sidelines.

