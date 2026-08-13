On Wednesday, former league MVP and Rockets guard Russell Westbrook took to social media to announce that, after 18 seasons in the NBA, he is retiring. His career will end as the current triple -double king with 209, and a member of the NBA’s top 75th team anniversary team.



"Sometimes you don't even know when you've already watched the end," the 37-year-old Westbrook wrote on his post, according to ESPN, which contained a video of his career narrated by actor Michael B. Jordan. "You had to be there. And now it's over."





After making the announcement, the reactions began to pour in from fans, former teammates, and peers.



"Russell Westbrook is the ultimate competitor. His internal belief and unbridled fearlessness helped establish the foundation of our organization from day one in 2008, and he elevated the confidence and inspired our community in every year thereafter," Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Presti said in his statement.



"Russell will be as successful in his life after basketball as he was during his career because his qualities and gifts transfer. His impact on our community is still felt today, and he is beloved for his devotion as much as his talent. He built a Hall of Fame career not by making statements or simply by breaking records; he did it by showing us all the power of asking one simple question: Why Not?”





















Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti:



"Russell Westbrook is the ultimate competitor.



His internal belief and unbridled fearlessness helped establish the foundation of our organization from day one in 2008 and he elevated the confidence and inspired… — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) August 12, 2026

Westbrook former teammate with the Oklahoma City Thunder, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins shared on Wednesday’s episode of NBA Today, that the Thunder should retire his jersey but also give him a statue.

"Not only should he have his jersey retired in Oklahoma City, but he should have a statue out there as well," Perkins said. "Because after SGA, Russ, in my eyes, is the 2nd-greatest Thunder of all time."

Former Lakers' teammate LeBron James shared, ""HELLUVA CAREER BRODIE," James wrote, "HOF next!!"

At time of the writing of this article, Westbrook’s former running mate Kevin Durant has not reacted publicly to his retirement news, but his mother Wanda took to Instagram to give a heart filled message.

“@russwest44 I ALREADY miss you. Your grit, your tenacity, your fire was always on display and something to see. Always love for you and always will. Enjoy what's next! God bless you ALWAYS.🙏🏾❤️🌸🌹❤️🙏🏾"

Despite the back and forth after Kevin decided to depart the Thunder in free agency in 2016 to sign with the Golden State Warriors, Wanda and Russell have always showed love to each other. Including where Russell and Kevin were arguing on the court and Wanda called Russell Westbrook over and he gave her a hug with a kiss on the cheek.

Silkk The Shocker, who had the opportunity to work out with the Houston Rockets in the late 90s and early 2000s, praised the former MVP in a recent conversation with Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.

“That guy is a real guy,” he said. “Genuine. He did a lot for the community he’s from and a lot for these kids. He really wore his heart on his sleeve. He didn’t just play basketball—even though he was good at that—he played with passion and he was passionate about these kids and changing lives. Being a great basketball player is one thing, but being a great role model is good, too. He always extended his hand to the next generation, for sure. Definitely going to miss him.”