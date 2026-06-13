Spurs' Game 4 Meltdown has Similarities to Rockets' 2018 Series vs. Warriors

Game 4 of the NBA Finals culminated in the biggest in-game meltdown in the history of the NBA Finals. And easily one of the biggest collapses in the history of sports.

We've never seen a team blow a 29-point lead in the history of the playoffs. The San Antonio Spurs certainly would like a do-over.

Part of the problem was the Spurs' continued emphasis on heaving long-range attempts. They took eight consecutive threes while up and missed them all.

In this regard, one can't help but to think about the Houston Rockets' infamous Game 7 performance against the Golden State Warriors in the 2018 Western Conference Finals.

Granted, the stakes were vastly different. Houston had a 11 point lead at the half (54-43). Their largest lead was by 15 in the second quarter (48-33).

Houston missed 27 consecutive three-point shots. Technically.

But poor officiating certainly played a part. Even those who don't like the Rockets would have to admit that officiating was a factor.

This was very different from the Spurs' meltdown, as they were the recipient of several calls that easily could have gone the other way. However, the final play on the block by OG Anunoby on De'Aaron Fox has been a source of controversy.

It's certainly had social media up in arms. It all depends on the camera angle. Or still shot.

Although that was largely self-imposed, as Fox didn't have to actually take the shot. He could have dribbled the clock down. Or waited for the Knicks to foul him.

He still would have been able to go up three, which he stated was his goal in taking the lay-up.

But as it pertains to officiating, every team feels they've been slighted in the playoffs. Or regular season, even.

But there are parallels in the manner in which these Spurs and 2018 Rockets play. An avalanche of long distance bombs.

The Spurs took 43 threes in Game 4, including 26 in the first half. They seemingly made all of them (not really, but close). San Antonio hit 53.8 percent of their outside attempts.

The 2018 Rockets (and any Rockets team under Mike D'Antoni) had that same play style. They led the league in threes that year.

But you live and die by the three. It's a dangerous game to play.

When the shots are falling, it plays to your advantage. Especially the math equation.

But when you develop an exclusive dependence on threes, it can turn you into a one-dimensional ball club. And when the threes stop falling, you're more compelled to keep taking them, hoping to have one bail you out.

As it pertains to the Spurs, they'll now head back to San Antonio for Game 5 on Saturday, albeit down 3-1.

