Houston Rockets’ Tari Eason is Elite in This Category

The Houston Rockets starting lineup looks different than what was initially expected at the start of the season. With no Fred VanVleet as the starting point guard due to a season-ending injury and Amen Thompson sliding into that position, that created an additional open spot.

The Rockets used Steven Adams in that area as well throughout the year, but that of course is not possible anymore with Adams being out for the rest of the season. Even Josh Okogie was put into the starting lineup at times. One player who has taken advantage of the situation and made the most of it has been forward Tari Eason.

His role was to initially be that sixth man off the bench that provides energy and hustle, but Eason has been thrust into the starting five 17 times this season out of the 31 games he’s played. Eason has been dealing with a variety of injuries throughout the year, especially to his ankle. However, when Eason’s available, there is no doubt he’s great at what he does and is a critical player for the Rockets.

A Corner 3-Point Maestro

Feb 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) shoots a three point basket as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Eason averages 12.2 points in just over 25 minutes per game, which is both career highs. While he grabs just over six rebounds per game and shoots 45% from the field, his strength lies in his 3-point shooting, specifically from the corner. Eason is a great rebounder and defensive presence, but has turned into a sniper from the corners.

Eason currently shoots 46% from 3-point range, which is already beyond excellent, but that gets taken to another level from the corner. The former 17th overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft shoots a whopping 56% on corner threes so far this season. That number has drastically improved from just 36% last year. His 3-point percentage overall has gone up 12 points from last season.

The 6-foot-8, 215-pound power forward is one of the best corner 3-point shooters in the league, only behind Royce O’Neal of the Phoenix Suns and fellow Rocket Reed Sheppard. O’Neal’s mark is at 58%, but he only shoots the corner three just 16% of his attempts from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Sheppard is 60% on corner threes, but only makes up 14% of his 3-point attempts.

It’s completely different in Eason’s case. The corner three makes up 50% of the 3-point shots he attempts. To shoot 56% on it then shows he is on another planet from that spot. Frankly, it’s one of the most effective shots in the NBA at the moment. There is nothing more secure than an Eason 3-pointer from the corner.

He’s turned into the PJ Tucker type of player for this team. Eason is a tough and physical player that will fight for extra rebounds, force turnovers, and just play hard. He’s one of the most valuable players on the Rockets for this reason and brings the energy night in and night out. Eason most recently had a season-high 26-point game on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 7, where he hit five 3-pointers and was the player of the game.

The Rockets will be relying on that shot a lot to keep the spacing on the floor.