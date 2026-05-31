The Door is Seemingly Slammed Shut on a James Harden Reunion with the Rockets

The Houston Rockets received a significant amount of criticism for keeping the roster intact this past season. To many, the Rockets were a point guard away from being a legitimate contending team.

The Rockets needed a point guard, following the injury to Fred VanVleet, suffered in the preseason during a minicamp trip in the Bahamas. Houston had ample opportunities to address their point guard need.

The Rockets were said to have been interested in Jose Alvarado, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White. Each of those players were dealt at the deadline.

The Rockets also had an opportunity to reunite with franchise legend James Harden, who had his representatives check the pulse on the Rockets' interest in re-acquiring him, prior to Harden getting traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers during the week of the trade deadline.

Harden had also expressed interest in joining the Rockets once more in the previous years, in 2023 specifically, at which point Ime Udoka had just become Houston's head coach. The Rockets opted to add VanVleet instead.

Based on the latest reporting, the door will officially be slammed shut on a reunion between Harden and the Rockets. Jake Fischer of the Stein Line explained.

"Sources say that the Cavaliers are confident that they will re-sign Harden on a multiyear deal at a lesser number than Harden's $39.4 million salary this season. There are rough early estimates in circulation in the $30 million range annually.

Harden holds a $42.3 million player option for next season — which is guaranteed for only $13.3 million — but pushed for a trade to Cleveland before the February trade deadline under the leaguewide assumption that he would sign a longer-term deal at a lesser per-season figure as part of Cleveland's plans to escape the second luxury tax apron."

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said much of the same, albeit in a much more definitive tone on ESPN's Get Up.

"James Harden is going to be a Cav next year. He's going to sign a new contract, in all likelihood. He's going to opt out of his contract and sign a new deal."

Harden and the Cavaliers reached the Eastern Conference Finals this past season, which is their best finish since losing LeBron James.

The Rockets patched up VanVleet's role largely with Amen Thompson, although Reed Sheppard was given some of the playmaking and point guard load as the season neared an end. It would be wise for the team to still add depth at the position, as there's no guarantee that VanVleet will be the same player.