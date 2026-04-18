The Houston Rockets To Host Multiple Playoff Fan Engagement Experiences

Playoff game day has finally made it for NBA fans on Saturday with the start of the first round at 12 PM CT. The first game of the day has the Cleveland Cavaliers hosting the Toronto Raptors, and a total of four games will be played today, and four games tomorrow to wrap up the first weekend of playoff basketball.

Of course, Houston Rockets fans are one on one game in particular, and that is tonight's final game in Los Angeles in primetime as the Rockets take on the Lakers at 7:30 CT on ABC. The Rockets traveled to Los Angeles after Thursday’s practice to settle in early and prepare for the first game of the series.

Despite not having homecourt advantage, the Rockets are favored in the best-of-seven series due to the Lakers being without both Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic, possibly the entire series but defintely game one. The Rockets have their own injury concern: Kevin Durant was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report due to a knee contusion.

According to reports, Durant banged knees with a teammate during the Rockets' last practice in Houston on Thursday, before they left for Los Angeles. The Rockets performed an MRI on their superstar player and found no serious damage to the knee, but Durant is listed as questionable for now. We should have a better sense of whether he will play later this evening when Ime Udoka holds his pregame press conference at around 5:45 p.m. Central time.

To kick off the playoffs, the Rockets, as they did last season, will hold multiple events around Houston starting tonight for game one.

The Rockets to Hold Multiple Events Around Houston Throughout the Rockets’ First-Round Matchup With the Lakers

Starting Saturday evening, the Rockets will host a playoff tip-off party from 5-9 at the Downtown Aquarium (410 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002). The event is free to the public and will feature games, inflatable appearances by Clutch the Bear and the Clutch City Dancers, and a chance to purchase Rockets playoff merchandise.

The Rockets will also host a playoff watch party at Kirby Ice House in the Heights (1421 N Loop W, Houston, TX 77008) sponsored by Michelob Ultra starting tonight at 7 PM. With the first two games in Los Angeles, the Rockets will host another event for Game 2: a Viewing Party at Little Woodrow’s EaDo (801 St. Emanuel St, Houston, TX 77003) on Tuesday, April 21, beginning at 9 p.m.

For Game 3 and Game 4, Rocket fans are encouraged to arrive early for “Red Rush 90, a 90-minute pregame experience from doors to tipoff designed to build playoff energy and create a Red Out atmosphere. “During Red Rush 90, fans wearing Rockets red or their favorite Rockets gear can enjoy 50% off Michelob ULTRA and domestic beers, all Pepsi products, hot dogs, popcorn, and pretzels. Select 2025-26 Rockets merchandise will also be available at a discount in the Rockets Team Shop.”

All fans who show up to either Game 3 or 4 will receive an “All Fire” playoff shirt presented by Toyota for Game 3 and Memorial Hermann for Game 4. Houston legend Paul Wall will perform during halftime of Game 3, and Houston fans will be able to enjoy interactive activities on Friday and Saturday as well.

Rockets and Lakers kick off their first-round matchup Saturday evening at 7:30 CT on ABC.