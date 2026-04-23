The Rockets Can't Run Away From On-Ball Pressure

The Los Angeles Lakers seemed to have figured something out defensively against the Houston Rockets. Intense on-ball pressure has limited basically every main scorer for the Rockets, and they have yet to find a way to mitigate the impact of Los Angeles' defenders.

Houston's ball security problems are not new to this series, as they've struggled with their ball handling all season long. However, with a talent advantage across the board, the Rockets must find a way to limit how impactful the Lakers' on-ball defenders are.

Marcus Smart, Rui Hachimura and Jared Vanderbilt have been the most active players in limiting Houston's ability to handle the ball. They have quick hands that have been effective at swiping the ball during drives and causing turnovers against loose handles.

Kevin Durant and Amen Thompson have arguably struggled the most against the Lakers' on-ball pressure. Their height makes them effective when they can get to their spots, but it also makes them vulnerable to loose dribbles and on-ball pressure.

Reed Sheppard has the tools to combat that sort of pressure, but his size makes it easier for physical defenders to push him off his spot and make it more difficult for him to get to open spots.

Even Alperen Şengün has struggled against the ball pressure. He isn't able to take the time to back players down and set up the offense how he's accustomed to without hands flying in from the perimeter to check it out of his possession. Double teams are a common occurence against both Şengün and Durant, and so far the Rockets haven't found a way to counter it.

Despite the Lakers' impressive defense so far, the Rockets can't shy away from driving into the paint and finding Durant when they open things up for him.

Şengün and Thompson still haven't had strong shooting nights in this series, and it would be shocking if they were made ineffective throughout the rest of the series. However, they must take on the challenge of combatting against the high-pressure defense and create some pressure of their own on the rim.

When Şengün and Thompson can get downhill, it creates problems for opposing defenses and helps open up the floor for Durant and shooters like Sheppard and Jabari Smith Jr.

They cannot afford to continue turning over the ball against high pressure, and they must play much cleaner basketball if they hope to tie the series by winning two home games in a row.