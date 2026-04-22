Lakers vs. Rockets Odds for Game 3: Houston Opens as Massive Favorite Despite 2-0 Deficit

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have completely flipped the odds in their first-round series with the Houston Rockets, going from +500 underdogs to -135 favorites after winning Games 1 and 2 at home.

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have not played for L.A. – and may not play in the first round – yet the Lakers have held Houston under 100 points in back-to-back games. The Rockets, who came into the series as -650 favorites, lost Game 2 even with Kevin Durant (knee) back in the lineup.

So, how do oddsmakers view this series going in Houston?

Game 3 could be an uphill battle for the Lakers on the road, as Houston was one of the best home teams in the NBA (30-11) in the regular season.

As a result, Los Angeles is a 9.5-point road underdog in this matchup with Durant expected to play while Doncic (likely out for the whole first round) and Reaves are likely going to be sidelined.

Lakers vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lakers +9.5 (-110)

Rockets -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Lakers: +310

Rockets: -395

Total

205.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

The Lakers have gotten a ton out of their role players, especially Luke Kennard and Marcus Smart, who have both shot the ball well to get this team out to a 2-0 series lead.

James has turned back the clock with his all-around play in this series, and Los Angeles moved up from +7500 to +3500 to win the NBA Finals after Game 2.

Houston has been awful on the offensive end in this series, but it’s possible that could turn at home. Durant’s presence gives the Rockets a little more offensive firepower, even though they scored just 94 points in Game 2.

For betting purposes, there are a couple of things to keep in mind:

Houston was an NBA-worst 17-24 against the spread at home in the regular season, including a 16-22 record ATS when favored.

Los Angeles was just 9-10 against the spread as a road underdog, posting an averaging scoring margin of -6.8 in those games.

The SI Betting team will have picks, props and more for this game on Friday, but for now it’s interesting to see the betting market heavily favoring the Rockets to crawl back into this series in Game 3.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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