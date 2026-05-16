The Rockets Have A Wing Surplus

The Houston Rockets have created a wing-heavy team to focus on their defensive efforts. However, their most recent postseason failures have been due to an inability to score consistantly against elite defenses or organize the offense. The Rockets have stacked their roster with wings, but that could make things difficult if they can't add more playmakers to court.

The return of Fred VanVleet should be able to bring a high level of playmaking next season, and his absence really affected Houston as the team tried to navigate this season.

Amen Thompson is one of the top wings on the team, but he was asked to play a role left by VanVleet to help lead the offense. Reed Sheppard was also expected to share some of VanVleet's role. However, both Sheppard and Thompson have major limitations that make it difficult to truly fulfill the lead guard role.

When Thompson is allowed to be a wing, attacking the basket and playing elite defense, he looks like one of the best, rising players in the league. His new role may have muddied his perception last season, but it could have opened up his ceiling for what he can become moving forward.

Even with his expanded ceiling, it isn't likely that Thompson ever becomes a lead ball handler for a team contending for a championship. As a wing, Thompson could easily be one of the most impactful players on a team with championship aspirations.

Thompson is joined on the wing by Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason and Kevin Durant. While this is a solid stable of wings that provide a mix of shooting, defense, and rebounding, these elements alone aren't enough to take the Rockets to the level of play required to reach deep into the postseason.

The Rockets doubled down on adding wings to the team with the addition of Dorian Finney-Smith, a move that never conveyed into quality play for the Rockets. Houston's plan was to send multiple defensive wings at teams to slow down their offenses and score in transition.

When the Rockets played teams who were elite at taking care of the ball, they weren't able to create enough offense to compete at a high level. The Rockets found more success against lesser teams with their defensive pressure, but it may not convey in the postseason.

The Rockets have several wings who can contribute to them reaching the next level if they can improve. However, the roster still has construction issues to solve with a lack of handlers with elite ball security.