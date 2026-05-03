Disappointment surrounds the Houston Rockets after a shocking first-round exit to the Los Angeles Lakers. Without Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves (until Games 5 and 6), the Lakers took full advantage of a Rockets squad with glaring weaknesses.

Now, Houston enters the NBA offseason filled with uncertainty. With two playoff appearances under the young core's belt, it's clear that it, as well as the team itself, has to change. But which players are at risk of departing this summer? Here are three Rockets that may not be on the roster next season:

Tari Eason

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) reacts after a made basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter of game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Entering restricted free agency, the Rockets may not be able to afford Eason, no matter how badly they want to keep him. In the modern era, it is imperative not to dip into the second apron, and they were hard-capped at the first apron this season.

Now, Houston is reportedly expected to give Amen Thompson a lucrative extension that could result in Eason walking this summer. A sign-and-trade could also be in the cards to bring back value. As solid as the 24-year-old was, averaging 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game, it might not be financially worth it to keep Eason.

Reed Sheppard

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first quarter game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Sheppard had a regular season that resulted in fans screaming for more opportunities. Houston's sixth man for the majority of the year stepped up his game in year two, averaging 13.5 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game on 43-39-80 shooting splits.

But the playoffs were a different story. Starting almost every game, the 6-foot-2 guard put up 12.2 points on disappointing 30-30-75 splits. He was a liability on both ends of the floor, getting targeted on defense and being unable to respond offensively.

If Houston is adamant about fixing its weakness at the point guard position, Sheppard may have to be involved in a trade to add a more experienced floor general. Fred VanVleet's return from a torn ACL will certainly help, but is he truly the answer?

The Rockets could also target a second star to pair with Kevin Durant, in which Sheppard would certainly be a name to watch in a departing package. Alperen Şengün and Jabari Smith Jr. are also players to note in trade rumors.

If Houston wants to contend for a championship, the organization can't afford to waste a single season of what could be Durant's final chapter in the NBA. That means anyone is on the table, and as much as fans value Sheppard and Eason, they may be the pieces to go this offseason.