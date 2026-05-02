The Rockets' Young Core Is At Risk

After a disappointing postseason exit, the Houston Rockets enter an offseason full of questions and potentially difficult decisions. The team is clearly not good enough to compete at the highest level, they fell early against a Los Angeles Lakers team without several of its best players. By the end of the series, each team's best players were the only main rotation players missing. The Lakers' next best players and role players outplayed the equivalent players for Houston.

However, neither team likely had enough of a supporting cast to truly compete against the most elite teams in the postseason this year. The Rockets are even more behind, due to not having an MVP caliber player on the team. This offseason now brings questions as to how their roster can catch up to the league's best.

The answers may rest solely on Houston's young players, the team's best assets.

Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. showed the highest consistency throughout the postseason. While each of those players showed their limitations as well, they competed and mostly stepped up to the challenge the Lakers posed.

While that means they provide the Rockets the most value, they could also provide the most value to other teams if the Rockets need a trade to elevate their team.

There are few assets across the league that would be worth a Thompson trade. He's the team's best defender and his offensive struggles, while valid, may have become overblown due to some difficulties created by the roster construction. He would still be one of the team's best players next season if he stays through the offseason, but there are several areas, like his ball handling, that need major improvement beffore next season.

Smith Jr. levels up his play in the postseason, but the Rockets need better production from him throughout the regular season to have better shooting, a major priority for the Rockets this offseason.

Reed Sheppard was supposed to solve some of the shooting issues on the team, but he was thrown into a role he may not have been ready for this postseason. Sheppard's value may only be high for the Rockets, and he may not have worthwile value in a trade at this point.

Alperen Şengün may have some of the highest trade value on the team, but the Rockets have shown a committment to their young players, especially their young 2x All-Star. If he were to be traded, it would only be for a star level player who could bring Houston to the elite level of NBA teams.

Tari Eason has some uncertainty around his contract, and his future on the team may be muddled by his up-and-down shooting and sometimes undisciplined defense.

Kevin Durant could be used in a trade, but the Rockets seem committed to giving him a chance at winning a final championship before his career ends.

Something must change if that were to happen, and if the Rockets' evaluation proves they think the return of Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams is not enough to help become elite, the young players may be at risk of becoming an asset in a trade.