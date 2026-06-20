WATCH: Rockets' Alperen Sengun Posts Videos of Offseason Workouts

Alperen Sengun has developed into a promising young player throughout his five seasons in the NBA. He's become a two-time All-Star center in the ironclad Western Conference and received a $185 million contract over five years.

Not bad for a player that wasn't viewed as good enough to start on a 20-62 ball club. Or a player drafted outside of the lottery.

Sengun has consistently hovered around the 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists threshold for the last three seasons. And both of the Rockets' postseason appearances over the last two seasons.

The desire for more has remained. It has to. Especially after seeing Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs dethrone the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sengun has had some of his best games against Wembanyama and the Spurs.

In fact, Sengun's best game came against the Spurs. On March 5th of 2024, Sengun's third season (and Ime Udoka’s first season as head coach of the Rockets), Sengun dropped a video game-like stat line against Wembanyama and the Spurs, dropping 45 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, six stocks (five of which were steals), 64.1 percent true shooting and 62.5 percent effective shooting.

Unsurprisingly, Sengun has gotten back in the lab. We've seen multiple training videos, in recent weeks.

Take a look for yourself.

Alperen Sengun continues his offseason workouts. 💪🏀 pic.twitter.com/tY5OAR2GRo — AlperenSengunAlways (@alPfann7) June 16, 2026

It looks like Sengun has been hitting the weight room. He's certainly bulked up.

Alpi keeps working nonstop, on and off the court.

And apparently, that Rockets shirt is permanently attached to him (unfortunately 😅). pic.twitter.com/RUZ0O0UXs2 — AlperenSengunAlways (@alPfann7) June 18, 2026

It also looks like Sengun has been working on his long range shot. Which has been needed.

Sengun's biggest area of improvement is his outside shot. It's a glaring need.

And it seemed like something that was prioritized and emphasized last offseason. We saw the Rockets center taking threes with confidence during Eurobasket last season, as he represented Turkey -- his native country.

That seemed to carry over into the 2025-26 regular season as well. At least, at the onset. During Houston's opening night game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sengun went 5-of-8 from deep, good for 62.5 percent.

After the Rockets' first four games, Sengun had made 57.1 percent of his triples (while attempting 3.5 outside shots per night). Then, his outside shooting cratered.

Sengun made 32.4 percent of his threes in November (on 2.6 attempts), 6.7 percent of his threes in December (1.7 attempts), 23.5 percent of his threes in January (1.2 attempts), 25 percent from deep in February (1.3 attempts).

He did get back up to 37.5 percent from deep in MArch (on 1.7 attempts) but fared at just 12.5 percent from deep during the Rockets' postseason series against the Los Angeles Lakers (on 1.3 attempts). If Sengun is able to develop any semblance of an outside shot, it would unlock his game and this Rockets' offense.