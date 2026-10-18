Which Rockets Player Doesn’t Get Enough Credit?

The Houston Rockets have one of the most promising cores in the NBA. Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson all have the potential to earn an All-Star selection in 2027, and the surrounding cast of young talent all come with their own upsides for a playoff-hopeful team.

Due to his profile as one of basketball’s greats and his exceptional longevity, the 16-time All-Star Durant is looked at with the same spotlight as a franchise star. Sengun and Thompson are reaching toward stardom, though they need to continue elevating their ceilings before capturing mainstream attention.

Fred VanVleet is another name that can be pointed to when explaining why Houston could have a favorable campaign after last season ended in a first-round playoff exit, though he is nearly five years removed from his last All-Star selection. He is regarded as a leader within Houston's backcourt.

A team’s championship success is often credited to its top performers throughout a season, though there will always be contributors who raised their game in key moments or provided essential, under-the-radar consistency.

Throughout the NBA, there are many role players whose impact on the court may not be fully recognized.

The question is which Rockets player currently doesn’t get enough credit for their contributions to the team’s success?

Dec 19, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) drivers against Houston Rockets center Steven Adams (12) and forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Austin Dobbins

“Jabari Smith Jr. is the Rockets player that simply doesn't get enough credit. Smith is the Rockets Swiss-Army Knife and has simply gotten better year after year. Smith averaged 15.8/6.9/1.9 last season while averaging the 9th most minutes in the entire NBA. Smith Jr. goes about his business the right way. He accepts whatever role is given to him, and he provides stability for Houston night in and night out. Last year Smith Jr. created 20.4 points a night for Houston and looks to take another leap forward in year 5.”

Ethan J. Skolnick

"The narrative on Alperan Sengun has become someone toxic, so it feels like sometimes what the center does actually do goes somewhat unappreciated. There aren't many at his position putting up his statlines, even if the direct correlation to big-game winning isn't always there. But the most underappreciated player on the Rockets is probably Steven Adams, only because what he provides even at his age (33) -- the toughness he adds inside, and the lightness he adds to the locker room. Houston missed him terribly at the end of last season, and his reintegration should take the pressure off some of the others."