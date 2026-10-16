What the NBA GM Survey Has Wrong About the Rockets

The 25th annual NBA GM Survey was released earlier this week. For the annual list, NBA general managers vote on 48 questions regarding the best teams, players, coaches, and offseason moves.

While the Houston Rockets have strong representation on the latest edition, there is a category in which the league’s general managers may have overlooked the franchise. The category in question is “Which team has the most promising young core?”

The San Antonio Spurs, not surprisingly, dominated the poll for the NBA’s most promising young core, receiving 87% of the votes. The Washington Wizards came in second with 7% -- though we haven't seen that group winning anything yet. The Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder received votes too, as Charlotte pivots following a play-in season and the Thunder continue to reload near the top of the West.

The Snub

Kevin Durant is arguably the Rockets’ best player at the moment, but the franchise’s timeline revolves primarily around its crop of development talents. Houston’s young core includes Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, and Tari Eason, who are all under 26 years old.

Sengun is coming off two consecutive All-Star appearances and could potentially earn his first All-NBA selection in 2027. Averaging 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists last season, the Turkish center is often compared to Nikola Jokic due to his playmaking.

Thompson recently signed a five-year, $208 million contract extension with the Rockets, set to be the highest-earning player once the deal kicks in. He had a top-10 finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting and continues to raise his ceiling from year to year.

Sheppard has yet to establish himself as a starter, but the 22-year-old guard is gaining momentum after a strong sophomore year. He averaged 13.5 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.5 steals over 82 games, earning a top-10 finish in Sixth Man of the Year voting.

Smith and Eason have not been met with as much acclaim as the aforementioned trio, though both players can still be impactful contributors within the long-term structure of the team. Smith is a consistent force as the starting power forward, while Eason will have an opportunity to elevate his profile as part of the second unit this season.

Coming off an NBA Finals appearance, there is a strong case to be made that the Spurs have the most promising young core in the league. However, as Houston’s identity is primarily associated with youth and the team has shown consistent improvement, it seems unexpected that not one general manager would vote for them in the category.