Here’s What the NBA’s Television Schedule Reveals About the Rockets

On Thursday, the NBA released the full schedule for the upcoming 2026-2027 season. One notable observation is the allocation of nationally televised games, factored by a combination of team strength and popularity.

The Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, and San Antonio Spurs are scheduled for a league-high 34 nationally televised games. On the other end of the spectrum, the Brooklyn Nets, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, and Sacramento Kings are all slated for two national television games.

With 21 nationally televised games, the Houston Rockets are tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the eleventh-most nationally televised games for next season. This metric suggests that the Rockets are expected to be a bigger national draw than the average NBA franchise, which boils down to winning games and the intrigue of star power.

The Rockets’ Appeal

At 37 years old, Kevin Durant is still one of the top-performing players in the NBA. Last season, Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games. His efforts earned him an All-Star selection in February.

The biggest storyline surrounding Durant, who went viral numerous times this summer because of his social media posts, is whether he can finish his NBA career with another championship victory. Although he won two NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, he joined a lineup coming off a record-breaking 73-9 run. Leading the rising Rockets to the Larry O’Brien Trophy would be legacy-changing in this regard.

Durant’s strongest teammate on the Rockets is widely considered to be 24-year-old center Alperen Sengun. The two-time All-Star averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists over 72 games last season. The biggest question will be if he can continue elevating his ceiling in 2027.

Apr 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston’s other standout player is Amen Thompson, who averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists over 79 games. He finished eighth in Defensive Player of the Year voting. Heading into his fourth season in the league, there are hopes that the 23-year-old could secure his first All-Star appearance.

Overall, the biggest appeal of the Rockets stems from the veteran presence of superstar Durant mixed with the next generation of possible league stars in Sengun and Thompson. Coming off a fifth-seed finish in the Western Conference standings, the core has a proof of concept and the potential to make a deeper playoff run next season. The NBA makes this subtle endorsement with its national television schedule.