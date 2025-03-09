Russell Westbrook Gets Huge Ovation From Thunder Fans in Special Moment
Russell Westbrook hasn't played for the Oklahoma City Thunder since the 2018-19 season, but the organization's fans still love The Brodie like he's still wearing the team's uniform.
That love was on full display during the game between Westbrook's Denver Nuggets and the Thunder at Paycom Center on Sunday.
In the first quarter with 5:16 remaining, Westbrook checked into the game for the first time. Oklahoma City fans proceeded to give him a very loud ovation in a special moment, which was captured on video by Nuggets reporter and analyst Katy Winge on X.
Many cheering fans rose to their feet when they noticed Westbrook walking out onto the court from the Nuggets' bench. When Westbrook's name was announced, the crowd erupted into a roar, with the Nuggets guard acknowledging the love with a wave.
What a moment.
Westbrook spent the first 11 seasons of his NBA career in Oklahoma City, helping the Thunder advance to the NBA Finals in 2011-12 and winning an NBA MVP award in 2016-17 while becoming the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double for a season. He was named an All-Star eight times during his tenure with the Thunder.
Sunday is not the first time Westbrook has felt the love in his return to Oklahoma City. When he first returned to the Thunder's home arena as a member of the Houston Rockets back in January of 2020, he received the organization's first tribute video and a deafening ovation from the fans.
It's clear how much Westbrook means to the Thunder and its fans.