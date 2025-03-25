Russell Westbrook Passes Kevin Garnett to Crack Top 20 on NBA Scoring List
On Monday, Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook added yet another achievement to his Hall of Fame résumé.
With a three-pointer in the first quarter against the Chicago Bulls, Westbrook scored the 26,070th, 26,071st and 26,072nd points of his career. With those points, he passed Hall of Fame center and forward Kevin Garnett's career total and became one of the top 20 scorers in NBA history.
Westbrook, 36, is a two-time scoring champion; he averaged 28.1 points in 2015 and 31.6 in his MVP season of 2017. The vast majority of his points—18,859—came with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He is the franchise's all-time leader in points, accounting both for its years in Oklahoma and its years as the Seattle SuperSonics.
This season—his 17th—Westbrook has averaged 13.2 points per game for the Nuggets, an uptick from his career-low 11.1 per game in 2024 with the Los Angeles Clippers.
These diminished numbers, however, are mere temporary roadblocks on Westbrook's fast track to Springfield, Mass.