Russell Westbrook Had Special Gift for Fan Who Traveled From South Korea to See Him Play
One Denver Nuggets fan traveled all the way from South Korea to Denver to watch the Nuggets defeat the Sacramento Kings 116-110 on Wednesday night. Not only was the roughly 6,000 mile trip made worthwhile by the Nuggets' win, but also the fan, donning a Russell Westbrook jersey, got to watch the star guard score a team-high 25 points in the victory.
Then after the game something incredible happened, a moment that made the trip truly unforgettable.
Westbrook, after Altitude Sports reporter Scott Hastings acknowledged the fan in a postgame interview, promised to give the fan one of his jerseys, and proceeded to gift him the uniform off his back in a special moment that left the fan awestruck.
After the game, Westbrook expressed his appreciation for not only the fan who made the long trek to the game on Wednesday, but also to all of the fans who support him around the globe.
"Extremely blessed and thankful [for] the support of my fans always because they see basketball as something that gives them confidence, a sense of happiness," Westbrook said. "And I'm always really grateful to be able to use this game to be able to help to inspire people globally.
"Like I've always said since I've been in this league, I feel like that is my duty. That is why I'm in this position. To use this game to help inspire other people in any path [or] way of their lives. And I'm always grateful to see fans that come from all over the world to watch me and support me."