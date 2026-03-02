Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Breaks Stunning NBA Record in Win Over Mavericks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to do remarkable things.

On Sunday night, the reigning NBA MVP scored 30 points in the Thunder’s 100-87 road win over the Mavericks. It was SGA’s 59th consecutive road game in which he has topped 20 points. That passed Wilt Chamberlain for the longest streak in NBA history, a record that had stood for 63 years.

That’s a remarkable stat, but there’s more. Sunday’s contest also ticked off another game in SGA’s pursuit to pass another Chamberlain mark. Gilgeous-Alexander has now scored 20 or more points in 123 consecutive games. Chamberlain currently holds the NBA record with 126, so that one appears poised to fall shortly too.

SGA has been incredible again this season, following up his MVP campaign by being just as good. Entering Sunday night’s action, he was averaging 31.9 points, 6.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.3 minutes per game. He is also shooting a career-best 55.0% from the field, while hitting 38.5% from three-point range. Oh, and if that wasn’t enough, the defending champion Thunder sit atop the Western Conference at 47-15.

The 27-year-old guard remains the odds-on favorite to win the MVP again this season. It appears the only obstacle will be whether or not he misses too many games to qualify. He’s closing in on the 17-game maximum, but may stay on the right side of it.

