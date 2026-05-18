SI Quiz: Can You Name All 14 Players Who Have Won Consecutive NBA MVP Awards?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander captured the NBA’s MVP award on Sunday, taking home the league’s biggest individual prize for a second consecutive season.

Gilgeous-Alexander posted incredible numbers yet again, scoring 31.1 points per game (his fourth straight year with an average over 30), 4.3 rebounds and a career-high 6.6 assists per game. He shot 55.3% from the field and 38.6% from the three, his best mark from deep since 2020–21, and knocked down 87.9% of his free throws.

Most importantly, the Thunder went 64–18, locking up the best regular season record in the league. Oklahoma City is 8–0 in the postseason after sweeping both the Suns and Lakers, and will begin their series against the Spurs on Monday.

In beating out Nikola Jokić and Victor Wembanyama for the honors, SGA joins an impressive list of players who’ve won multiple MVP awards. That list features just 16 players and, as you may assume, many of the greatest players to ever play on an NBA court.

Gilgeous-Alexander also joined an even more exclusive list by winning two awards in back-to-back seasons, becoming just the 14th player to do so.

Think you can name every single NBA great to pull off this impressive accomplishment? Take our quiz below to find out!

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