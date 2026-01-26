Spurs Fan Wins $10,000 by Hitting the Most Bonkers Half-Court Shot Imaginable

A Spurs fan had luck on his side Sunday night, hitting a wild half-court shot to win $10,000 with the help of the shot clock.

During a break in the game between the Spurs and Pelicans, the San Antonio fan tossed up a shot that was way too high, but the ball perfectly hit the shot clock, made a short pit stop on the top of the backboard, and fell right back down into the hoop. Pelicans guard Jordan Poole took in the moment and perfectly encapsulated how we all felt seeing the shot drop.

This Spurs fan just won $10k off a half court shot bouncing off the shot clock😭 pic.twitter.com/YVuO6Hhqb8 — SpursNationSA (@SpursNation_SA) January 26, 2026

Sure, that wouldn’t count if the shot happened during actual NBA play, but how could you rob the fan of the winnings from one of the wildest shots in an in-game fan contest you’ll ever see? In this angle, you can see Poole watch the shot fall all the way down, fully engaged with the action during a break in the game.

Following the madness, the fan gets to walk away with $10,000 in ridiculous fashion. It’s yet to be determined whether he called bank or not.

As the Spurs tried to add to their 31-14 record against the 11-36 Pelicans, the best shot you’ll see came from someone who started their night in the stands.

