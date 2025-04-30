15-Year NBA Veteran Makes Tough Giannis Antetokounmpo Ultimatum
The Milwaukee Bucks had a crushing end to their 2024-25 season, losing to the Indiana Pacers 4-1 in the first round of the playoffs. As usual, superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did all he could to keep Milwaukee alive, but it still was not enough.
In their season-ending Game 5 loss, Antetokounmpo dropped 30 points, 20 rebounds, 13 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks on 9-17 shooting from the field, putting together a historic performance. Of course, the end of Milwaukee's season was dampened by Damian Lillard's brutal injury, but it is still not a great look for Antetokounmpo's future as a Buck.
There have been plenty of talks about whether or not Tuesday's loss was Antetokounmpo's last game in a Bucks uniform, as many trade rumors have been circulating. However, Antetokounmpo has spent the first 12 years of his NBA career in Milwaukee, leading them to a championship and bringing home two MVP awards, so it would take a lot for him to leave.
15-year NBA veteran and former San Antonio Spurs sharpshooter Danny Green got honest about Antetokounmpo's situation in Milwaukee.
"His window is about two, three years at best of doing this," Green said about Antetokounmpo. "So if he wants to win again and he wants to be competitive, he's gonna have to explore that option [of leaving]. He's gonna have to have that conversation... you can't do that in Milwaukee."
Antetokounmpo is one of the league's top players and is poised to finish top four in NBA MVP voting for the seventh consecutive season, but Milwaukee has gotten less competitive every year since winning the 2021 Finals. While Green's statement may be unsettling to some, he is telling the truth.