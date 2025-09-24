Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea Pairs Victor Wembanyama With 2x NBA MVP
Many fans went into the 2025 NBA offseason expecting a few blockbuster trades, as superstars like Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and LeBron James were all thrown into trade rumors. Of course, Durant ended up getting sent to the Houston Rockets, while the San Antonio Spurs seemingly opted out of that sweepstakes.
The Spurs undoubtedly could have given the Phoenix Suns a tempting offer for Durant, but they seemingly passed up on that opportunity in case a chance to trade for Milwaukee Bucks' two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo came to life.
Could Spurs trade for Giannis?
The Spurs have been linked as a potential destination for Antetokounmpo if he ever requests out of Milwaukee, and recent comments from the Bucks superstar have sparked those rumors again.
In a recent interview with SPORT24, Antetokounmpo said, "I hope [a trade] never happens, but I'm expecting it. Just because you've given a lot to the team doesn't mean the team won't do what's best for itself... I say anything is possible."
There have already been questions about how committed Antetokounmpo is to Milwaukee, and whether or not he could request a trade after the team has suffered three consecutive first-round playoff exits.
If Antetokounmpo requests a trade, he would be one of the most coveted NBA stars in recent memory, and the Spurs would undoubtedly have the assets to make a legitimate push for him. Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey recently came up with a trade proposal that sends Antetokounmpo to San Antonio.
San Antonio Spurs receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks receive: Devin Vassell, Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle, 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick (via MIN), 2031 first-round pick (via SAC)
Antetokounmpo is consistently one of the four best players in the NBA, so he will not get shipped out of Milwaukee for cheap. In this deal, the Spurs send three very valuable players in Vassell, Harper, and Castle, along with multiple first-round picks, to the Bucks, but that is the steep price San Antonio would have to pay.
Of course, the Spurs' backcourt would take a giant hit and they would lose two premier young talents like Castle and Harper, but their new star trio of De'Aaron Fox, Antetokounmpo, and Victor Wembanyama would be virtually unstoppable.
Would the Spurs do this trade?
Any trade idea for Antetokounmpo seems unrealistic, but this is the type of package the Spurs would have to give up for the Bucks to consider trading away their franchise cornerstone. However, pairing Wembanyama with a player of Antetokounmpo's caliber would likely jumpstart his prime and immediately make the Spurs championship contenders.
It is a tough pill to swallow to trade both Harper and Castle, along with premium draft capital, but it would be hard for the Spurs not to give up everything to acquire Antetokounmpo. All in all, the Spurs would likely take the risk to create one of the most dynamic duos the league has ever seen.