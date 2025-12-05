SAN ANTONIO — Lengthy injury reports haven't avoided the San Antonio Spurs this season. Friday evening, their opponent sits in a similar boat.

A total of 12 players have been ruled OUT ahead of the Spurs' road trip to Cleveland. Further exaggerating matters, Evan Mobley is QUESTIONABLE for the Cavaliers.

San Antonio will be without Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, Jordan McLaughlin, Luke Kornet, Harrison Ingram and Riley Minix. The latter two are currently spearheading the Austin Spurs while David Jones Garcia — the Spurs' other two-way player — remains in San Antonio to help bolster its backcourt depth.

Meanwhile, Cleveland will be missing Jarrett Allen (finger), Darius Garland (toe), Sam Merrill (hand), Larry Nance Jr. (calf), Tyrese Proctor (personal) and Max Strus (foot).

Injury Report: Spurs at Cavaliers

Wembanyama is still nursing a calf strain that's kept him sidelined since he missed a home contest against the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 16, while Castle and McLaughlin are recovering from hip flexor and hamstring strains, respectively.

Kornet is the latest to join the group after he was downgraded from QUESTIONABLE to OUT, citing left ankle soreness sustained against the Orlando Magic.

San Antonio remains confident in its roster to find a way to win.

“Different guys are going to step up to win games,” Harrison Barnes said. “Everyone has had the opportunity to come in and impact winning, and that’s going to continue to be a driving force for us for the rest of the season.”

Dec 3, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives to the basket past Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) in the second quarter at Kia Center. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Since De'Aaron Fox's return on Nov. 8, the Spurs have gone 9-4; the point guard found his rhythm rather quickly. And when Wembanyama exited the lineup a week later, Fox remained at the forefront of San Antonio's offense, averaging 25 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists on 49 percent shooting from the field across 13 appearances.

He, too, has enjoyed the Spurs' collective effort despite a smorgasbord of injuries.

“It shows the resilience of this group,” Fox said. “Obviously, we feel like we have a top-10 guy and then Steph (Castle) is going to be an All-Star in this league. We’re missing a lot of production, but I think we have a lot of talent in this room.”

San Antonio's win over Orlando marked the fifth time this season it's won back-to-back games — a feat achieved only seven times last season — and continued its positive momentum on the road. In Cleveland, Fox and the rest of Spurs coach Mitch Johnson's roster hope to keep it rolling.

“It’s been proof now," the coach began, "for a quarter of a season at least, that we aren't solely dependent on one individual."

Tipoff between the San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers from Rocket Arena is set for 6:30 p.m. Central Friday evening. The contest is streaming on NBA League Pass and locally on FanDuel Sports Network.