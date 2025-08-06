Boston Celtics Legend Teases Viral Encounter With Victor Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama possesses a skill set at 7-foot-4 that has truly never been seen before in NBA history. Not only is he one of the best rim protectors and defenders in the league, as he would’ve been the Defensive Player of the Year if not for injuries, but he’s also a skillful offensive player who can score inside and out.
Through his first two seasons, Wembanyama didn’t exactly have the strongest supporting cast around him. But, heading into what many see as a pivotal Year 3 for Wembanyama, his supporting cast should be enough for the Spurs to make a playoff push. In preparation for that, he’s getting his mind and body right for the 2025-26 season.
Victor Wembanyama’s Unique Offseason
Most NBA players may spend their offseasons taking a vacation, putting in some extra work in the gym, or hosting camps or other philanthropic events. For Wembanyama, he took a different approach, spending 10 days at the Shaolin temple in Zhengzhou, China, where he worked on meditation, Kung Fu, and other aspects of the culture.
Wembanyama, just like other players, did take some time to head out to Las Vegas to support his teammates at the NBA 2K26 Summer League. But as he prepares himself for the upcoming season, he also looked to receive some mentorship and training from one of the best big men in NBA history.
Teaming up with Boston Celtics champion and former NBA MVP Kevin Garnett, the two were seen putting in some offseason work together. “OG Shyt... Stay tuned 💯 😤,” Garnett captioned his post with Wembanyama.
Kevin Garnett’s Greatness and How it Can Help Victor Wembanyama
Garnett might not get the appreciation he deserves since he played in an era with Shaquille O’Neal and Tim Duncan, but he’s truly one of the most talented two-way big men the league has seen. A 12-time All-Defensive Team selection and 15-time All-Star, the accolades prove why he’s one of the greatest to ever do it
Garnett is also the only player in NBA history to win at least one MVP, one Defensive Player of the Year, 15 All-Star selections, and one NBA Championship to his name. Michael Jordan is the closest player to him, who trails with just one less All-Star selection.
If Wembanyama can become the same caliber of player that Garnett is, then the Spurs will be beyond satisfied and should be title contenders for years to come.