Breaking: Spurs Reportedly Make Contract Agreement with New Coach

The San Antonio Spurs have reportedly agreed to a multi-year deal with new coach Mitch Johnson

Apr 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs interim head coach Mitch Johnson watches the action against the Golden State Warriors.
Apr 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs interim head coach Mitch Johnson watches the action against the Golden State Warriors. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Two days after he was officially introduced by the San Antonio Spurs, new coach Mitch Johnson has reportedly reached a new deal with the team.

Per HoopsHype, Johnson agreed to a multi-year deal as the franchise's 19th coach, succeeding Gregg Popovich after he spent 29 seasons at the helm.

Popovich, who was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023, amassed 1,244 wins with the Spurs; led the team to five championships, 22 playoff appearances and 18-straight 50-win seasons; and leaves the sidelines as the NBA's winningest coach.

Now, Johnson is set to take over as Year 3 of the Victor Wembanyama era — and the first full season with De'Aaron Fox — approaches. Safe to say, he's excited for the opportunity.

“I am truly grateful and honored to receive this incredible opportunity,” Johnson said. “I am thankful for Coach Pop, RC, Brian and Peter trusting me to carry on our culture and I promise to give this responsibility everything I have to make Spurs fans proud.”

Johnson and the Spurs will hit the offseason running amid several trade rumors, including Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Phoenix Suns veteran Kevin Durant.

There are big shoes to fill, but in Johnson's favor, his year as the acting coach helped accelerate the transition process. Now, the ball is in his court.

