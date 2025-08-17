Ex-NBA Champion, Seven-Year Veteran Signs With International Team
The NBA continues to funnel high-level talent to the international basketball world, and a recent NBA champion is the latest player to take that path.
Over the past couple of decades, the San Antonio Spurs have benefited from bringing in international talent, so it is only fair that they return the favor. Spurs stars like Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, Victor Wembanyama, and many more have been funneled through the international basketball world.
Ahead of the 2016-17 season, the Spurs gave a chance to an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State, Bryn Forbes. Now, the former seven-year NBA veteran is making his way overseas.
Forbes signs with Greece team
Forbes, 32, has reportedly signed with Greek powerhouse, Aris Thessaloniki, or Aris B.C., on Sunday.
Via BKT EuroCup: "Big signing alert!🚨
Bryn Forbes pens a deal with @ARISBCgr ✍️"
Forbes has signed a one-year deal with the Greek team, as he is set to play in the Greek Basketball League (GBL) and EuroCup.
A handful of other NBA players have also spent time with the team, including guys like Corey Brewer, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Mario Chalmers, Smush Parker, PJ Tucker, and more, but Forbes becomes the most notable former NBA player on their current roster ahead of the 2025-26 season, alongside Alex Antetokounmpo.
Bryn Forbes' NBA career
The Spurs were the first team to give Forbes a chance after signing him as an undrafted free agent, and the 6-foot-2 guard spent four seasons in San Antonio. After taking a couple of years to cement himself with the Spurs' franchise, Forbes became a valuable player for the team.
In the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, Forbes averaged 11.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists with 44.0/40.8/85.7 shooting splits through 145 appearances and 143 starts.
Then, after hitting free agency in the 2020 NBA offseason, Forbes signed with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he would play just one season, but put together a productive tenure. Forbes played a part in Milwaukee's 2021 championship run, making 20 playoff appearances and averaging 6.6 points and 1.4 rebounds per game while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc.
After his lone season in Milwaukee, Forbes rejoined the Spurs for a short 40-game tenure before moving on to the Denver Nuggets. Forbes would then play his last NBA season with the Minnesota Timberwolves before getting waived and arrested in February 2024. Now, Forbes gets an opportunity to restart his basketball career in Greece, where he should be a very productive player.