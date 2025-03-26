Lakers JJ Redick Reveals Chris Paul Conversation About NBA Coaching
The Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick recently discussed a conversation with Chris Paul that could impact his future after he retires.
On Monday night, Redick faced his former teammate as the Lakers hosted the San Antonio Spurs at the Crypto.com Arena. The two have been longtime friends since their tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers from 2013 to 2017.
The Lakers ultimately secured a 16-point win over the away team in their bid to obtain a top seed and home-court advantage in the playoffs. As Paul nears the end of his career, Redick divulged that they've had conversations about life after basketball.
“Oh yeah, we’ve talked about it the last three years,” Redick added. “We had a long conversation about media stuff at one point during the coaching process this last spring, we had an hour-and-a-half conversation one night."
Paul is playing in his 20th season with the NBA, and San Antonio is the seventh stop in his illustrious career. After he retires, the 39-year-old would still have so much to offer the game as a coach or media personality.
"It’s interesting because the fear for all of us, especially as we get towards the end, is that there’s nothing on the other side," Redick says. "And it’s not about how much money you made in your career and how much you saved and what you can live off of, it’s not about that."
Redick remained complimentary of the point guard, and praised his work ethic and desire to contribute. The two are only one year apart, but he respects his friend's dedication and ability to continue competing at his age.
“Highly competitive, highly driven, highly motivated people, there’s a fear," Redick said. "And that is CP. The crazy thing is he could do anything he wanted to do because of who he is and how he’s carried himself and the career he’s had and the reputation he has and the person he is."
"And he still wants to play the game. That says a lot about him. And he’s a great dad and great husband, and he’s still chasing the little orange ball around like we all did when we were kids. To me, that’s like, love that."
Likewise, the Spurs guard spoke highly of Redick and talked about how much he has enjoyed watching him grow into his as the Lakers head coach from afar. Paul will likely be successful at whatever he set out to do after his time as player, but his former teammate is a good sounding board
“Yeah, it’s cool, man,” Paul said. “Especially because I’ll still watch games every night, so talking to JJ [Redick] before the game, watching the strategy that goes into the game, knowing he was my teammate and now seeing him coaching and doing things outside of the box.
"You gotta do that if you’re gonna have a chance, but JJ is doing a great job over there, and [it’s] still surreal to be playing against him.”
