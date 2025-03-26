Inside The Spurs

Lakers JJ Redick Reveals Chris Paul Conversation About NBA Coaching

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick revealed a conversation with Chris Paul about becoming an NBA coach

Phillip Lindsey

Mar 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick at press conference at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick at press conference at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick recently discussed a conversation with Chris Paul that could impact his future after he retires.

On Monday night, Redick faced his former teammate as the Lakers hosted the San Antonio Spurs at the Crypto.com Arena. The two have been longtime friends since their tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers from 2013 to 2017.

The Lakers ultimately secured a 16-point win over the away team in their bid to obtain a top seed and home-court advantage in the playoffs. As Paul nears the end of his career, Redick divulged that they've had conversations about life after basketball.

JJ Redick on talk with Chris Paul about coaching and media.
Mar 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick on the sidelines against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

“Oh yeah, we’ve talked about it the last three years,” Redick added. “We had a long conversation about media stuff at one point during the coaching process this last spring, we had an hour-and-a-half conversation one night."

Paul is playing in his 20th season with the NBA, and San Antonio is the seventh stop in his illustrious career. After he retires, the 39-year-old would still have so much to offer the game as a coach or media personality.

San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul
Mar 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"It’s interesting because the fear for all of us, especially as we get towards the end, is that there’s nothing on the other side," Redick says. "And it’s not about how much money you made in your career and how much you saved and what you can live off of, it’s not about that."

Redick remained complimentary of the point guard, and praised his work ethic and desire to contribute. The two are only one year apart, but he respects his friend's dedication and ability to continue competing at his age.

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick
Mar 24, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick looks on against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“Highly competitive, highly driven, highly motivated people, there’s a fear," Redick said. "And that is CP. The crazy thing is he could do anything he wanted to do because of who he is and how he’s carried himself and the career he’s had and the reputation he has and the person he is."

"And he still wants to play the game. That says a lot about him. And he’s a great dad and great husband, and he’s still chasing the little orange ball around like we all did when we were kids. To me, that’s like, love that."

Chris Paul has begun consulting JJ Redick on coaching and media opportunities.
Mar 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Likewise, the Spurs guard spoke highly of Redick and talked about how much he has enjoyed watching him grow into his as the Lakers head coach from afar. Paul will likely be successful at whatever he set out to do after his time as player, but his former teammate is a good sounding board

“Yeah, it’s cool, man,” Paul said. “Especially because I’ll still watch games every night, so talking to JJ [Redick] before the game, watching the strategy that goes into the game, knowing he was my teammate and now seeing him coaching and doing things outside of the box.

JJ Redick and Chris Paul
Feb 19, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3), right, talks to New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick (4) before their game at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images / Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

"You gotta do that if you’re gonna have a chance, but JJ is doing a great job over there, and [it’s] still surreal to be playing against him.”

Related Articles

Lakers Legend Makes Unexpected Spurs, OKC Thunder Comparison

Cade Cunningham's Final Injury Status for Spurs-Pistons

‘Like An Escape’: In Face of Adversity, Spurs Turn to Hardwood ‘Sanctuary’

Published
Phillip Lindsey
PHILLIP LINDSEY

Philip Lindsey is a columnist and the co-host of Grapsody. He's a long-time basketball fanatic with writing published at Bleacher Report and Complex. A lifelong and commiserating Bulls Bears fans, Lindsey was born and raised on the South Side of Chicago.

Home/News