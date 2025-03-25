Cade Cunningham's Final Injury Status for Spurs-Pistons
SAN ANTONIO — With a three-game win streak on the line, the San Antonio Spurs just caught a lucky break.
Tuesday night in Detroit, the Detroit Pistons will be without star point guard Cade Cunningham, who was ruled OUT with a left calf contusion. He'll miss his second straight game.
This season, Cunningham has averaged 25.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists a game for Detroit, spearheading its push toward a guaranteed playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The 23-year-old earned his first NBA All-Star distinction in February.
For the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox will once again sit with deep vein thrombosis and left pinkie ligament damage, respectively. They're joined by Riley Minix, David Duke Jr. and Harrison Ingram, as well as Charles Bassey. Stephon Castle is AVAILABLE.
The Pistons currently hold the No. 6 seed in the East while San Antonio sits at No. 13 in the West, though the latter is riding a three-game win streak for the first time since Nov. 23, 2024.
Cunningham has still only faced the Spurs one time in his career, which came on Feb. 21 in Austin, Texas. That night, the point guard tallied 25 points and 12 assists in what ended up becoming a road blowout for the Pistons.
Without him, San Antonio still faces a tall task. Perhaps that's where momentum comes in.
Tipoff between the Spurs and Pistons from Little Caesars Arena is set for 7 p.m. EST.
