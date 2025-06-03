Latest Kevin Durant Trade Report Amid Spurs, Rockets Rumors
As the 2025 NBA Finals approach, offseason rumors continue to heat up. The Phoenix Suns are expected to split with superstar forward Kevin Durant this offseason, and a couple of teams have emerged as top trade suitors.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that he is "98% sure" that Kevin Durant will not be on the Suns next year, and teams like the Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets are becoming the most likely destinations.
Last week, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported that there was mutual interest between the Spurs and Durant at the trade deadline, and now San Antonio and Phoenix could re-engage in talks with the superstar forward available again.
However, there will be plenty of teams battling in the Durant sweepstakes, and the Rockets could be a leader. The Athletic's Kelly Iko reported that the Suns and Rockets have been in talks about Durant, and that Phoenix may even be lowering its asking price for their 15-time All-Star.
"Phoenix is aggressive in pursuit of a) trading Kevin Durant and b) regaining full control of their draft capital starting with the No. 10 pick in next month’s draft, team sources said. Since the conclusion of the season, Houston has fielded several calls from Phoenix, who have since gradually lowered their asking price for Durant, those sources said," Iko wrote.
"There is a price where the Rockets would be interested, but with a fear of breaking up their roster for a 36-year-old coming off injury, doubt remains over a deal materializing."
The Spurs and Rockets both have plenty of assets, but if the Suns are looking to get their draft capital back, Houston is the most likely destination for Durant. Still, San Antonio has the assets to win a bidding war if they are desperate to pair Durant with young superstar Victor Wembanyama.