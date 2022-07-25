Lonnie Walker IV Speaks on Spurs' Impact on His Development

Former Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV explained the impact his time with the organization had on his development.

The San Antonio Spurs moved on from Lonnie Walker IV after adding multiple guards in the 2022 NBA Draft. Despite being only 23, the team felt it was ideal to move on to focus on developing new talent on the perimeter.

The team opted to pull the qualifying offer to make him an unrestricted free agency. Doing so enabled him to sign a one-year, $6.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“That was something I had my eye on at first," Walker said, via Lakers Nation. "But seeing the whole thing with Dejounte moving and them trying to restart and start fresh, it kind of seemed like I wasn’t a part of that restart, refresh movement, which is perfectly fine. I’m ready to continue to just better myself.

“There’s a lot of things that are out of my hand, I can only control what I can. God willing, and with good vibes and positivity I’m with one of the best franchises in the league.”

Walker understands there will be an adjustment required going from the Spurs organization given they are the only NBA team he's played for until now.

“For me it’s a lot different, all I know is the Spurs organization so obviously going into the offseason you probably wanna go back with what you’re comfortable with as far as going back with the Spurs,” Walker said.

The experience of playing for Gregg Popovich and the Spurs is something that Walker is going to carry with him throughout the remainder of his NBA career.

“First of all with Coach Pop, it’s always been about professionalism,” Walker said.

“Staying in the gym, and not making the game too complex, not too complicated. With the Spurs we lived by three things: .5 as far as catch-and-shoot, drive, or pass, being as decisive as you can so transitioning on to the Lakers I kinda carry on those same models as far as professionalism, staying in the gym, and being decisive.

“Ready to shoot, ready to pass, or ready to go for a layup.”

The Lakers will need Walker to play a key role during the 2022-23 season. Malik Monk departed in free agency to sign with the Sacramento Kings, leaving a void at the two-guard spot.

