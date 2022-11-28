Skip to main content

NBA Power Rankings: Spurs Back on Wembanyama Watch?

The San Antonio Spurs are 1-13 in the month of November. When will the losing end?

The San Antonio Spurs are still desperately looking for a win.

Despite two winnable games against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Spurs' losing streak has gone up to eight, the longest drought in the NBA at the moment.

The losing streak has also plunged the Spurs to the bottom of Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings.

"San Antonio’s losing streak sits at eight games after another winless week as the Spurs were routed by the Pelicans and lost twice to the Lakers," SI writes. "Their closest margin of defeat on their current run of losses is 11 points, and they own the worst net rating and defense in the league by a wide margin. After entering the month with a 5–2 record, the Spurs are now firmly back in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes."

There isn't much that the Spurs can fix considering there is a serious talent difference between them and their opponent on a nightly basis.

The Spurs are in the middle of a three-day break before returning to the court to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road Wednesday. The team heads back home to play the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at home and the Phoenix Suns in a Sunday matinee affair.

