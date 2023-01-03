NBA Power Rankings: Spurs Moving Up With Keldon Johnson Heroics?

The San Antonio Spurs have lost three of their last four games. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

The San Antonio Spurs are picking up the pieces after getting blown out by 36 points against the Brooklyn Nets Monday night.

Granted, the Nets have been the league's hottest team riding a 12-game winning streak, which could soften the blow depending on your outlook of the team.

Despite the losses, Sports Illustrated's outlook on the Spurs hasn't changed much over the past week. SI ranked the Spurs at No. 27 in its latest power rankings for the second consecutive week.

"San Antonio went 1–3 in its slate of games, with the Spurs’ lone win coming against the Knicks, a game in which Keldon Johnson notched one of his two 30-point performances last week," SI writes. "Johnson also delivered 22 in San Antonio’s loss to the Nets to start ’23 on Monday. The Spurs have now lost seven of their last 10 and sit two games ahead of the Rockets for the worst team in the Western Conference."

The lone Spurs win in the last four games came against the New York Knicks, and San Antonio will look to sweep the season series against them on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. Then, the Spurs return home for a back-to-back against the Detroit Pistons (Fri.) and Boston Celtics (Sat.) before hitting the road again to face the Memphis Grizzlies (Mon.).

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Facebook.

Want even more San Antonio Spurs news? Check out the Si.com team page here