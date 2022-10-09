Pelicans vs. Spurs Preview: Stream, Lineups, Injury Reports, More
The San Antonio Spurs (0-2) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (2-0) in their latest NBA preseason matchup on Sunday.
The Spurs started their preseason schedule with two of their top players sidelined due to injury: Keldon Johnson and Josh Primo. Based on the latest information, they could return for the team's final two preseason matchups, but likely are out against the Pelicans.
Keita Bates-Diop has been a standout for the Spurs and is on the fast track to earning a larger role. With Johnson likely to play most of his minutes at the small forward position, Bates-Diop faces a great opportunity to fill a void at the four.
The ongoing development of young Spurs players like Tre Jones and Devin Vassell remains intriguing in addition to a rookie class that includes Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, and Blake Wesley.
For the Pelicans, the long-awaited return of Zion Williamson has taken place. He missed the whole 2021-22 season after recovering from a foot injury. He averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in his most recent campaign.
Jose Alverado is another key Pelicans player to watch, as he just posted a 28-point outing off the bench. He attributes offseason workouts with Tony Parker for some of the progression he's seemingly made.
Pelicans vs. Spurs Broadcast Information
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 9
- Time: 6 p.m. Central
- TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass
- Radio: WOAI 1200AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Pelicans vs. Spurs Injury Report
New Orleans Pelicans
- Trey Murphy III: QUESTIONABLE (right foot soreness)
- Herbert Jones: QUESTIONABLE (ribs)
- Brandon Ingram: QUESTIONABLE (toe)
- C.J. McCollum: OUT (ankle)
- Jaxson Hayes: OUT (elbow)
San Antonio Spurs
- Keldon Johnson: OUT (dislocated right shoulder)
- Joshua Primo OUT (left knee MCL sprain)
Pelicans vs. Spurs Projected Starters
New Orleans Pelicans
- Guard: Devonte' Graham
- Guard: Naji Marshall
- Forward: Trey Murphy
- Forward: Zion Williamson
- Center: Jonas Valanciunas
San Antonio Spurs
- Guard: Tre Jones
- Guard: Devin Vassell
- Forward: Doug McDermott
- Forward: Keita Bates-Diop
- Center: Jakob Poeltl