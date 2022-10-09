Pelicans vs. Spurs Preview: Stream, Lineups, Injury Reports, More

The San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans will face off on Sunday in part of their 2022 preseason schedules.

The San Antonio Spurs (0-2) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (2-0) in their latest NBA preseason matchup on Sunday.

The Spurs started their preseason schedule with two of their top players sidelined due to injury: Keldon Johnson and Josh Primo. Based on the latest information, they could return for the team's final two preseason matchups, but likely are out against the Pelicans.

Keita Bates-Diop has been a standout for the Spurs and is on the fast track to earning a larger role. With Johnson likely to play most of his minutes at the small forward position, Bates-Diop faces a great opportunity to fill a void at the four.

The ongoing development of young Spurs players like Tre Jones and Devin Vassell remains intriguing in addition to a rookie class that includes Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, and Blake Wesley.

For the Pelicans, the long-awaited return of Zion Williamson has taken place. He missed the whole 2021-22 season after recovering from a foot injury. He averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in his most recent campaign.

Jose Alverado is another key Pelicans player to watch, as he just posted a 28-point outing off the bench. He attributes offseason workouts with Tony Parker for some of the progression he's seemingly made.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Broadcast Information

Date: Sunday, Oct. 9

Sunday, Oct. 9 Time: 6 p.m. Central

6 p.m. Central TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass

AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass Radio : WOAI 1200AM

: WOAI 1200AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Pelicans vs. Spurs Injury Report

New Orleans Pelicans

Trey Murphy III: QUESTIONABLE (right foot soreness)

Herbert Jones: QUESTIONABLE (ribs)

Brandon Ingram: QUESTIONABLE (toe)

C.J. McCollum: OUT (ankle)

Jaxson Hayes: OUT (elbow)

San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson: OUT (dislocated right shoulder)

Joshua Primo OUT (left knee MCL sprain)

Pelicans vs. Spurs Projected Starters

New Orleans Pelicans

Guard: Devonte' Graham

Guard: Naji Marshall

Forward: Trey Murphy

Forward: Zion Williamson

Center: Jonas Valanciunas

San Antonio Spurs