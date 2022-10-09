Skip to main content

Pelicans vs. Spurs Preview: Stream, Lineups, Injury Reports, More

The San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans will face off on Sunday in part of their 2022 preseason schedules.

The San Antonio Spurs (0-2) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (2-0) in their latest NBA preseason matchup on Sunday. 

The Spurs started their preseason schedule with two of their top players sidelined due to injury: Keldon Johnson and Josh Primo. Based on the latest information, they could return for the team's final two preseason matchups, but likely are out against the Pelicans.

Keita Bates-Diop has been a standout for the Spurs and is on the fast track to earning a larger role. With Johnson likely to play most of his minutes at the small forward position, Bates-Diop faces a great opportunity to fill a void at the four. 

The ongoing development of young Spurs players like Tre Jones and Devin Vassell remains intriguing in addition to a rookie class that includes Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, and Blake Wesley.

For the Pelicans, the long-awaited return of Zion Williamson has taken place. He missed the whole 2021-22 season after recovering from a foot injury. He averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in his most recent campaign. 

Jose Alverado is another key Pelicans player to watch, as he just posted a 28-point outing off the bench. He attributes offseason workouts with Tony Parker for some of the progression he's seemingly made.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Broadcast Information

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 9
  • Time: 6 p.m. Central
  • TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass
  • Radio: WOAI 1200AM
  • Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Pelicans vs. Spurs Injury Report

New Orleans Pelicans

  • Trey Murphy III: QUESTIONABLE (right foot soreness)
  • Herbert Jones: QUESTIONABLE (ribs)
  • Brandon Ingram: QUESTIONABLE (toe)
  • C.J. McCollum: OUT (ankle)
  • Jaxson Hayes: OUT (elbow)

San Antonio Spurs

  • Keldon Johnson: OUT (dislocated right shoulder)
  • Joshua Primo OUT (left knee MCL sprain)

Pelicans vs. Spurs Projected Starters

New Orleans Pelicans

  • Guard: Devonte' Graham
  • Guard: Naji Marshall
  • Forward: Trey Murphy
  • Forward: Zion Williamson
  • Center: Jonas Valanciunas

San Antonio Spurs

  • Guard: Tre Jones
  • Guard: Devin Vassell
  • Forward: Doug McDermott
  • Forward: Keita Bates-Diop
  • Center: Jakob Poeltl

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans
News

Pelicans vs. Spurs Preview: Stream, Lineups, Injury Reports, More

By Grant Afseth
josh richardson 211
News

Spurs Preseason Profile: Trade Rumors & All, Josh Richardson Remains Key for San Antonio

By Zach Dimmitt
isaiah roby
News

Spurs Preseason Profile: Could Isaiah Roby Find Major Role this Season?

By Zach Dimmitt
keldon johnson 1111
News

Projected Injury Return for Spurs' Keldon Johnson, Josh Primo

By Grant Afseth
josh richardson 21
News

Spurs Show Growth, But Blow Lead in Preseason Loss to Magic

By Zach Dimmitt
joe wieskamp
News

Spurs Preseason Profile: Can Joe Wieskamp Transition Into Larger Role?

By Zach Dimmitt
Devin Vassell
News

Spurs vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury News, More

By Jeremy Brener
Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs
News

Spurs' Jeremy Sochan Displays Intriguing Defensive Potential vs. Rockets

By Grant Afseth
gorgui dieng 1
News

Spurs Preseason Profile: Gorgui Dieng Brings Balanced Veteran Presence

By Zach Dimmitt