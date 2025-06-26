New Report on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Future After 2025 NBA Draft
The Milwaukee Bucks and two-time NBA MVP forward Giannis Antetokounmpo seem to have a declining relationship, and three consecutive first-round playoff exits certainly do not help their cause. If Antetokounmpo wants to get back to competing for a championship, all signs point to him leaving Milwaukee.
However, after trade rumors buzzed for a bit, many insiders felt that Antetokounmpo would ultimately stay with the Bucks this offseason. Now, after the conclusion of the first round of the NBA Draft, trade buzz is picking up again.
ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania joined Get Up on Thursday morning to talk about Antetokounmpo's uncertain future.
"He's been there for 12 years, so there's a level of equity in seeing: What can the Bucks do with the draft? What can they do with free agency? How can they improve the team?" Charania said. "... He's gonna remain open-minded. I don't think his future is necessarily tied to this week, to free agency week.
"It's gonna be a process where you see how this team looks into July, well into July potentially, and then ultimately he will see how the Bucks look, how the chess pieces look across the league. And ultimately, have some form of resolution."
Heading into the draft, there was speculation about the Bucks dealing Antetokounmpo to one of the top suitors available, the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs had all the assets in the world, including the second-overall pick in the draft, which ultimately turned into Dylan Harper.
Even after the draft, the Spurs would undoubtedly be in the mix for Antetokounmpo if he hits the market, but time will certainly tell what happens.