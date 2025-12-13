SAN ANTONIO — Dressed in all black, presumably mourning the Los Angeles Lakers' NBA Cup hopes, LeBron James uncapped a sharpie and put felt to polyester.

"To: Stephon Castle," he wrote on his own, game-worn jersey. "Love everything about you, young king. Keep going up! Strive for greatness."

James' signature graced the "2," and his message covered the "3." He and Castle embraced in the tunnels at Crypto.com Arena — a fitting scene for a gift 21 years in the making. Shortly after, the San Antonio Spurs guard boarded a flight to Las Vegas to continue his NBA Cup run; the King, meanwhile, was staying home.

"It's definitely a big deal for us," Castle said of the Spurs securing the last NBA Cup Semifinal spot. "We come into every game wanting to win, but I feel like we did the little things just a tad more tonight."

Dec. 10, 2025; Los Angeles, Calif, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) embraces San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) after an NBA Cup Quarterfinal matchup at Crypto.com Arena. | Photo via NBA

The Spurs aren’t strangers to Los Angeles. A month prior, they made the trek out West for a regular season game while Victor Wembanyama was healthy. A pair of missed free throws at the end of regulation marked their defeat that night, but San Antonio knew better than to minimize the loss to one moment.

Poor third-quarter performances befell Mitch Johnson’s squad from the beginning of the season. Creating leads came easy to the Spurs. Holding them did not.

Neither Los Angeles nor a trip to New Orleans in early December offered exceptions.

"We weren't playing as good as the scoreboard said,” Johnson admitted.

Johnson took the blame for his team’s third-quarter woes, though a 20-point lead evaporating against the Pelicans had nothing to do with his sideline posture. The Spurs knew they needed stronger communication and execution.

Castle accepted that challenge. His 30-point outing against the Lakers — this time with stakes — helped the Spurs to a plus-five margin in the third quarter to tack on to a 12-point halftime lead. It had been just two games, but the slasher was back.

"He was great,” Johnson said. “He was right back to it.”

For most of his recovery, Dylan Harper spent time with a rather tall teammate. Both out with calf strains, he and Victor Wembanyama had to lean on each other.

Harper returned to play on Nov. 26 for the third game of the Spurs’ NBA Cup slate against the Portland Trail Blazers, preceding Castle and Wembanyama. His fresh legs were a welcome change for San Antonio’s ailing backcourt.

“(He’s) fearless,” Castle said of the rookie. “Touching the paint ... finding his shot, then going on the other end and causing havoc. He's going to be great the rest of the year.”

Dec 8, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

This season, Harper is averaging 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 48 percent shooting from the field. Since his return, he hasn’t missed a game.

San Antonio had been searching for a point guard since Wembanyama's arrival in 2023. Jeremy Sochan tried his hand at the position under Gregg Popovich before the role ultimately fell on Tre Jones, who was never seen as a long-term solution.

Castle threw his hat in the mix after the Spurs drafted him with the No. 4 pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, and once Wembanyama's deep vein thrombosis prematurely ended his season, he had a free runway to run an offense.

Even still, Harper's natural point guard instinct immediately galvanized Johnson.

"It's a hard thing to teach," the coach said, "some of that uncanny ability to start, stop, change your speeds while making decisions, processing at a high level."

Beyond his ambidextrous ability to drive the lane, Harper has proven to be a willing passer and athletic on-ball defender. Part of the latter stems from playing in front of Wembanyama, but the rest from a myriad of encouragement.

“In the beginning of the year, I was a little hesitant,” Harper said, “but as the season kept on going, my teammates and coaches encouraged me just to be me.”

The player at the forefront of Harper's cheer squad happened to be faster than him.

De'Aaron Fox, who joined the Spurs at last season's NBA Trade Deadline in February, still has a slight hitch in his left pinkie. He's made clear it no longer affects him.

"I feel good," he said at Media Day, referring to a hamstring strain he sustained over the offseason and a partially torn pinkie he underwent surgery for in March.

Against his better wishes, Fox remained sidelined for the first eight games of the season, giving Harper and Castle a few games together before both began nursing their own ailments — Castle his hip and Harper his calf. The absence of his counterparts thrust Fox into a position he'd seen before, albeit in previous seasons.

Nov 18, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) gives an interview after a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Fox wasn't brought to San Antonio to be a No. 1 option, but he was privy to the role.

"I try to stay aggressive," he said. "I know I’m going to have the ball a little more ... but knowing I have other guys who can put the ball in the basket, as well, (helps).”

Without much effort, Fox has averaged 24 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists on 49 percent shooting from the field in 16 appearances this season.

Several of his best outings came in the space between Harper and Castle's injuries, at which point the Spurs were reminded of his ability to captain a locker room. But he never resigned from his off-court leadership role.

“Having a vet like him," Harper said. "An All-Star who gives back to the game helps us in so many ways. It really shows his leadership."

Without Wembanyama, the Spurs managed a 9-3 record — ironically one game better than their record with the Frenchman from the beginning of the season — and most of it can be credited to Fox.

He's only one-third of the guard trio that's propelled San Antonio forward; all three stars are happy to share that grand spotlight.

"We want to see each other win," Castle said. "It is kind of easy to play off each other. And when you like your teammates off the court, it's a lot easier."

The trio of Harper, Fox and Castle often play board games together. Team-sanctioned game nights are a staple for the Spurs, and for more than recreation.

"They're so young," Fox joked. "Super young-minded, but I mean, they're just great guys to be around as a team."

Castle often lauds the basketball IQ of his teammates. And if he's ahead on the board, he can count on two pieces to trail him with purpose.

"Having three great ball handlers that can push the pace throughout the whole 48 minutes is definitely a luxury," he said. "Being able to get out and run ... I have the luxury of two great passers in the backcourt with me."

Meanwhile Johnson is enjoying the luxury of having Castle back in the lineup.

"He's a starter for us," the coach said. "Steph Castle is a big part of this team, and we wanted to get him back to his role as quick as possible."

"When he really gets back into things, we're going to be scary," Harper added.

Dec 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) reacts after a basket and a foul called on Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Dončić (77) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Castle led the charge against the Lakers with a 30-point double-double. A game prior, on the cusp of blowing a 20-point lead, Harper saved the day with a layup near the rim. Fox didn't need a hero moment; his stretch as the Spurs' lone guard sufficed.

"They're all trying to make the right play," Harrison Barnes said. "I think it's great as we continue to evolve this thing and continue to get healthy that those three continue to figure out ways to be effective."

To Harper, the trio "has no ego." If it's his day, he gets the ball. But he'd be the first to tell you if it wasn't. Sometimes, a Steph day or a Fox day does the trick.

"No matter if we win or lose," Harper began, "someone plays bad or someone plays good, we’re all the same people after the game. That camaraderie doesn’t change.”

Where Harper drives left, Castle drives right. If Fox pulls defenders inside, one of the others is ready to flank from beyond the arc or pass to one of the Spurs' other weapons.

And with the game on the line, it no longer lands solely on Fox to win the game.

“They’re easy guys to play off," Fox said, "because they’re so unselfish and they have the ability to create for themselves and create for others ... it makes it easier because when we are all on the court, we command attention."

If San Antonio is to continue its trek toward the postseason, it will need to bring back its franchise cornerstone. Wembanyama's value to the Spurs is hard, even for his teammates, to put into words. But he found some for them.

Eight-year age gap and all, the Spurs' dynamic point guard trio is unique.

They've been a welcome sense of continuity for a team in dire need.

"The brand of basketball that they have been playing," Wembanyama said, "just makes me proud. It's getting closer to ideal basketball. Everybody has something to eat. Everybody can step up at any time ... It's just beautiful to see."