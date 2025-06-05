New Report on Knicks Making Kevin Durant Trade Offer Amid Spurs Interest
Despite having a talented star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, the Phoenix Suns have been utterly disappointing, and now the franchise is ready to break it apart. The Suns are expected to part ways with both Durant and Beal this summer.
Durant, 36, still proved to be one of the league's top superstars this season and can still make an impact on a championship contender, and one team has emerged as a top suitor. Durant's camp is reportedly eyeing San Antonio as a landing spot, per Arizona Sports radio talk show host John Gambadoro, and the Spurs seem like the most likely destination at this point in the process.
However, a new team could emerge in the Durant sweepstakes. After firing head coach Tom Thibodeau, the New York Knicks could be a landing spot for Durant.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Thursday that the Knicks and Durant had mutual interest ahead of February's trade deadline, and New York even sent an offer to the Suns in an attempt to acquire the superstar forward.
"On Kevin Durant, I will say this: There was mutual interest between Kevin Durant and the Knicks at the trade deadline," Charania said on ESPN. "The Knicks made an offer for Kevin Durant at the NBA trade deadline."
The Knicks are coming off an Eastern Conference Finals loss and could be looking to make an all-in move this summer, like trading for Durant. However, they came just two wins away from an NBA Finals appearance, so they could simply run it back next season and hope for a better outcome.