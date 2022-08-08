Appreciating Greatness: Spurs' Legendary Big 3 Doesn't Get Praise It Deserves

It seems as if no one talks about the Spurs' legendary trio of Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker anymore. We should change that.

Growing up as a fan of the Dallas Mavericks, there's no other way to put it – I hated the San Antonio Spurs. Time after time, the trio of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili, led by the great coach Gregg Popovich, broke the hearts of the Dirk Nowitzki-led Mavericks in the playoffs, aside from Dallas' biggest triumph over San Antonio, which came in a thrilling seven-game Western Conference Semifinals in 2006.

If not for the Spurs, there's a perfect chance that Nowitzki would've finished his career with at least three championship rings instead of just the one glorious one he captured in 2011. And to keep this from just being a Mavericks-related angle, the Spurs are also directly responsible for the Los Angeles Lakers not winning five consecutive NBA championships in a row from 2000 to 2004.

Duncan, Parker, and Ginobili weren't just good – they were absolutely dominant, winning four titles in 11 years, and they were always in the title hunt even when they didn't win it all. Overall, that Spurs trio accumulated 135 postseason wins, which is a record (by far) for any Big 3 in the history of the NBA.

The way the Spurs' Big 3 dominated wasn't loud or flashy. Because of that, the group isn't talked about as much as the Miami Heat Big 3 of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, or the more recent dynasty of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green with the Golden State Warriors.

As quiet as Duncan, Parker, and Ginobili were, the mark they left on the league will forever be there. It's just up to us to make sure people don't forget. Although the Spurs gave me fits in my younger years, I've grown to have a healthy respect for them as time has passed and appreciated what I witnessed when I had the chance.

