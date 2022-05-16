Spurs Began Chris Paul's Historic Blunders Of Blown 2-0 Series Leads

Chris Paul has blown a historic total of five 2-0 series leads in the playoffs. His first came against the San Antonio Spurs in 2008.

The Dallas Mavericks took down the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals in a 123-90 blowout victory. The Suns lost the series despite holding a 2-0 series lead through the initial two games.

Paul began the 2022 Western Conference seminals with an efficient 19 points in Game 1, which became a 121-114 win for the Suns. His signature moment was scoring 14 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter of Game 2 while repeatedly hunting a tired Luka Doncic out in space.

The wheels fell off for Paul after Game 2. He turned it over 3.6 times per game and just was not assertive nearly enough as a scorer after the Mavericks looked to take away the gap in his regular high ball screen plays. He finished the series averaging 9.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists.

Chris Paul has now lost five playoff series after his team went up 2-0 after two games — extending his already NBA record for most blown 2-0 leads in playoff history. No player has ever blown 2-0 series leads in their postseason career.

What was the first 2-0 lead Paul lost? It occurred 14 years ago in the 2008 Western Conference semifinals. With David West, Tyson Chandler, and Peja Stojakovic as teammates, Paul could not get it done against a Spurs team that featured Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili.

The Hornets defended their home floor, winning Game 1 of the series 101-82, then followed up with a 102-84 victory in Game 2. The Spurs went back to San Antonio and achieved double-figure wins. They even withstood a 35-point effort from Paul in Game 3

As many say, a playoff series doesn't begin until a team wins on the road. In Game 5, the Hornets were back on their home floor and pulled off a staggering 101-79 to take a 3-2 series lead.

Ginobili scored a combined 51 points in the final two games of the series to lead the Spurs to consecutive wins to win in seven games. San Antonio won Game 7 with 91-82 being the final score despite Duncan scoring 16 points on 5-17 (29.4 percent) from the floor with four turnovers.

Paul produced a solid Game 7 outing for the Hornets with 18 points, eight rebounds, 14 assists, and five steals. New Orleans shot just 4-17 (23.5 percent) from beyond the arc.

There were a pair of blunders during Paul's time with the LA Clippers. While he converted a series-winning game-winner in Game 7 against the Spurs in 2015, he blew a pair of 2-0 series leads against the Memphis Grizzlies (2013) and Portland Trail Blazers (2016).

Most notably, Paul's Suns blew a 2-0 series lead in the 2021 NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks. He came up short in what, more likely than not, will end up being his best chance of winning a championship in his career.

There are now far more questions than answers about Paul and the Suns entering the offseason. Deandre Ayton will be a restricted free agent, Devin Booker will soon be eligible for a supermax contract extension, and Paul is 37.