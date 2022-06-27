Could Dejounte Murray To Hawks Be Next NBA Blockbuster Trade?

The Hawks are motivated to trade for Spurs star Dejounte Murray. Is this going to be the next NBA blockbuster trade?

The San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks have been engaged in arguably the most widely reported trade discussions leading into the NBA Draft and in the aftermath. The focus of those talks has been Dejounte Murray — placing him at the forefront of NBA trade rumors.

During this year's playoffs, the Hawks lost 4-1 in their series against the Miami Heat in the first-round. Young was neutralized to averages of 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists. He turned it over 6.2 times per game while shooting 31.9 percent from the floor and 18.4 percent from beyond the arc.

The Heat are known as being on the NBA's most versatile defensive teams. They took Young out of his regular ball screen repertoire by switching aggressively. He was unable to get the job done against the matchups he drew in addition the Heat loading up on him.

There's been reported mutual interest from Trae Young and Murray to join forces by playing together. The only reasonable way to make that happen would be for Murray to be traded by the Spurs to the Hawks.

It's valid to question why the Spurs would trade a soon-to-be 26-year-old guard coming off his first All-Star season. He is coming off a campaign with averages of 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 2.0 steals. He's also signed for just $16.6 million next season and is signed through the 2023-24 season.

The counter argument is that San Antonio would be selling high on Murray by trading him this offseason before the mechanics of working out his next contract complicate the situation. While Murray's contract is a great bargain now, it limits what San Antonio can offer in extension talks. Also, if Murray actually wants to be traded, the entire situation changes altogether.

By reaching free agency, Murray could earn is roughly a four-year, $157.4 million contract if he were to sign with a different team. Meanwhile, he'd have a ceiling of a near five-year, $212.3 million contract with the Spurs by playing out the entirety of his current contract. Either way, it's incentivized for him to reach free agency.

Do the Spurs want to risk Murray playing out his contract and being able to leave in free agency? San Antonio would be risking losing him for nothing when they could have traded him earlier for future draft capital and begun a long-term rebuild ahead of a loaded draft class.

In a trade speculation piece, NBA Analysis Network put together a deal that would send Murray to the Hawks in part of a collection of five blockbuster trades that could happen after the draft. The trade return the Spurs would receive would mostly consist of John Collins and future draft capital.

San Antonio Spurs Receive: F/C John Collins, 2023 First-Round Pick (CHA via ATL), 2024 First-Round Pick (ATL), 2026 First-Round Pick (Top 10 Protected – ATL)

Atlanta Hawks Receive: G Dejounte Murray

By trading away Murray, the Spurs would be favoring a long-term rebuild ahead of the loaded 2023 NBA Draft. If they were to acquire John Collins in such a return, it would be logical for San Antonio to trade him for additional value in a separate deal.

Again, the primary appeal for the Spurs would be to bottom out for the 2022-23 season while adding numerous future first-round picks. The main draw would be Victor Wembanyama, who some consider as being the best draft prospect since LeBron James.

The Hawks would be making this trade to pair Young with a secondary ball handler. There are undoubtedly questions about the potential fit given Murray isn't the most accurate of catch-and-shoot players. But overall, the idea would be to add a Jrue Holiday-like player while giving up a Jrue Holiday-like return.

