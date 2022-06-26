Does Dejounte Murray Want Trade From Spurs?

The All-Star guard has been brought up in trade rumors.

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray is the best player on the team. Without him, there's no chance San Antonio would have made it into the play-in game in each of the past two seasons.

However, is there a chance that the All-Star guard wants to say goodbye?

There's a big difference between the player wanting to be traded and the team wanting to trade the player. The Spurs likely don't want Murray to go considering he's helped them stay competitive during the post-Kawhi Leonard era, but if the price is right, maybe the Spurs bite.

According to Bleacher Report, Murray has interest in playing with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.

“I know that Dejounte and Trae want to play together, or at least have interest in doing it,” said Jake Fischer on his podcast.

Given that the Hawks made it to the Eastern Conference Finals less than 12 months ago with Young leading the way, it's unlikely the two would pair up in San Antonio, leaving Atlanta as the primary destination for the two to link.

This sounds like Murray isn't looking to force his way out of San Antonio, but if the opportunity presents itself to play with Young, he would be open.

There is value in trading Murray this offseason for the Spurs. As a first-time All-Star, Murray's trade price has never been higher, and there's no guarantee for it to improve.

If the Spurs can find a trade that sets them up smoothly for a true rebuild down the line, maybe it's time to say goodbye.