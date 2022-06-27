Spurs, Hawks 'Remain Engaged' in Trade Talks Involving Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray and Trae Young want to play together. The Atlanta Hawks are still working on a trade to make it happen.

San Antonio Spurs star Dejounte Murray has emerged as a name to watch in NBA trade rumors given the team's willingness to discuss deals involving him.

There was reporting leading into the NBA Draft about trade discussions potentially sending Murray to the Atlanta Hawks with John Collins being linked. According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Spurs and Hawks 'remain engaged' in trade discussions involving Murray and Collins.

Fischer previously reported these trade talks and also mentioned the mutual desire of Murray and Trae Young to play together. He's also reported San Antonio's attempts to gather intel about Collins around the NBA.

While there is certainly room to debate whether trading Murray to accelerate a long-term rebuild is the right approach or not, doing so for a return headlined by John Collins would be a strange approach to take. There are plenty of superior options.

Collins will be 25 before the start of next season and plays the same position as Jeremy Sochan, who the Spurs just selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Collins has a limited ceiling offensively given he's best as a play finisher being the recipient of passes from an elite playmaker. He also has legitimate limitations defensively given his lack of lateral quickness.

The Spurs would likely be better served pursuing a trade with the New York Knicks if they were to engage in talks to part with Murray. They parted with the No. 11 overall pick and added three protected 2023 first-round picks and are about to make a major run at Jalen Brunson in free agency

The Hawks have sought to acquire a secondary ball-handler to pair with Young since their disappointing first-round exit against the Miami Heat in this year's postseason. Young was limited by the Heat's versatile defense resulting in him having arguably the worst postseason performance of any NBA star this year.

