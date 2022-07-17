Jeremy Sochan Speaks on Not Participating in NBA Summer League

Jeremy Sochan, the Spurs' No. 9 overall pick, was unable to participate in the NBA Summer League after testing positive for COVID-19.

The NBA Summer League is the first opportunity for fans of all 30 teams to see their favorite team's new young players added in the draft. It's a prime opportunity to see those prospects participate against outside competition before their rookie season.

For the San Antonio Spurs, they did not get the chance to see Jeremy Sochan — the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft — participate in NBA Summer League competition. He tested positive for COVID-19 before the team's practices ahead of their travel to Las Vegas, hampering his conditioning.

“I didn’t have any injuries, but COVID still affects you, affects your lungs,” Sochan said via the San Antonio Express-News. “I didn’t practice, and I was out of shape. … It made sense for me not to play here, and I am always going to listen to the people in the organization.”

Not being able to participate in the Summer League was a 'bummer' for Sochan. He still was able to support his teammates in Las Vegas from the sidelines and work with the Spurs' staff to recover his conditioning closer to pre-COVID-19 levels.

“It was a bummer,” Sochan said. “It was a shame. But it is what it is. I can’t control it. For me, it was positive that we are looking at it being a marathon not a sprint. So even though it would be great to play in the Summer League, I am still here, supporting my teammates, still getting experience. It is what it is in the end.”

The Summer Spurs began with the focus of the team being 2021 lottery pick Josh Primo along with the team's other two recent first-round picks, Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley. Primo ended up testing positive for COVID-19 midway through the team's schedule and was ruled out.

There was no shortage of opportunities for the Spurs' active 2022 first-round selections in the Summer League. Entering Sunday's action, Cam Thomas was the only player who averaged more field goal attempts than Blake Wesley's 18.0 per game.

Sochan still has a lot to learn regarding the Spurs' plays and defensive schemes due to missing the whole training program ahead of Summer League. He's looking forward to learning what he needs ahead of his rookie campaign.

“I missed basically the whole training program before Summer League, so I didn’t know any of the plays, defensive schemes,” Sochan said. “Just me being able to be here asking questions, being next to the coaches, picking up what they are saying to the players, has been good for me. I am still learning a lot. I think I can take a lot from being here.”

There are still over 2.5 months until the Spurs will take the court for even preseason action. Sochan will have no shortage of opportunities to get acclimated and be ready for the 2022-23 campaign.

